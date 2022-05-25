Poke Burri’s Seven Chan To Open Umbrella Bar May 27 in Ponce City Market

Umbrella Bar , a food kiosk from Poke Burri’s Co-Founder Seven Chan , inspired by stalls found in Korean night markets , will open in Ponce City newly-expanded Central Food Hall space on Friday, May 27, 2022 , according to a press release Wednesday.

The team will serve a menu of “twists” on quick dishes and drinks like Japchae Dumplings, Bulgogi Beef Tater Tots with aioli mayo, green onion and sesame seeds, kimbap, bibimbap, fried Korean corn dogs (“Kdogs”), and more.

On the drinks side, Umbrella Bar will offer Korean beers, soju, and “creative plays” on Korean cocktails, such as Melona Slushies, featuring South Korea’s Melona Fruit Bars and soju. Flavors will include strawberry and matcha lemonade.

Umbrella Bar will feature an “island” counter in the center of Ponce City Market’s new food hall wing, with an adjacent bar counter connected by an alleyway with colorful umbrellas and lights suspended from the ceiling. Barstool seating will be available at both the island and bar counters.

“We’ve been to night markets worldwide and love the vibe of them, but nothing in Atlanta delivers this kind of experience,” Chan said in the release. “Beyond the food, our space offers two separate areas divided by a walkway which is perfect for the concept; it’s like a little alleyway or side street in Korea.”

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken from Chef Meherwan Irani, JJ’s Flower Shop and VIỆTVANA opened in the Central Food Hall’s expanded space in late 2021 . Spicewalla, the first-ever brick and mortar location for Meherwan’s acclaimed spice brand, will open later this spring. The spice shop will offer spices, collections, collaborative pantry goods and more.

The restaurants and shops in the new Central Food Hall expansion are located on the first floor with entrances across from The Roof’s Ticket Booth in The Courtyard and through the existing Central Food Hall, by Collier Candy Co. and El Super Pan. The aesthetic mirrors the design of the main Central Food Hall with polished concrete floors, red accents and elements honoring the character of the existing historic building, including exposed brick walls and open ceilings. In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall and houses restaurants and retail shops, plus communal seating throughout.

Photo: Official