Rockford men arrested on gun, meth charges in traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Ikham Sayavong, 44, and Suwitchai Patthumma, 30, after a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine were reportedly found during a traffic stop.
Police said the men were pulled over in the 2200 block of Charles Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The gun and drugs were discovered in the car during the stop, police said.
Sayavong was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Patthumma was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 3