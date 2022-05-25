ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford men arrested on gun, meth charges in traffic stop

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Ikham Sayavong, 44, and Suwitchai Patthumma, 30, after a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine were reportedly found during a traffic stop.

Police said the men were pulled over in the 2200 block of Charles Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The gun and drugs were discovered in the car during the stop, police said.

Sayavong was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Patthumma was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
