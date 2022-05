MILWAUKEE — State Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) is rebuffing calls for teachers to be armed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. "I don't think guns belong in schools," Andraca said on WISN’s ‘UPFRONT’ which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "I was a substitute teacher. I'm also a gun owner. I have my concealed carry license, and I don’t know any teachers who think this is a good idea. All this talk of arming schools and fortifying schools, it really distracts from the real problem which is easy access to guns."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO