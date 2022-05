(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf, along with state and local officials, on Friday joined CeaseFirePA, advocates, and gun violence survivors at a rally in Philadelphia to end gun violence. “Too many communities here and across the nation have known the terror of a mass shooting, and too many communities deal with gun violence every day […]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO