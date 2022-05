About 3,000 ballots a day are coming into the Division of Elections, but fewer every day, and Must Read Alaska’s calculation is that between 55-70 percent of the ballots that will be returned in the special primary election for Congress have already been sent in. Those advertising dollars being spent during these last 16 days of the special primary are reaching a smaller and smaller number of actual voters. Those with high name ID have a huge advantage now.

3 DAYS AGO