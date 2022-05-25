ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xackl_0fq4uFqk00

Click here to read the full article.

A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg , awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar ’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner.

But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and so many journalists tipping their Palme predictions in the direction of Almodóvar didn’t actually see the Dardennes’ slice-of-life drama, throwing prognosticators’ Cannes crystal balls out of orbit.

Cronenberg himself previously debunked the made-up feud in a 2014 Vulture interview , noting that the final decision was unanimous. But during a Cannes 2022 conversation promoting Cronenberg’s new competition entry “Crimes of the Future,” star Viggo Mortensen noted that the rumor had reappeared recently in “the Spanish press again a couple days ago.” In conversation with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn at the American Pavilion, Mortensen refused to believe that Almodóvar was “deprived” of the Palme d’Or by Cronenberg’s jury, and he laid out why.

“It’s like Trump. You keep saying something and people start thinking there must be something to it, when it’s complete bullshit,” Mortensen. “I love Pedro and he’s a great guy, but that jury, it was the fastest vote for the Palme d’Or for a movie called ‘Rosetta.’ Unanimous, all nine of them. The president of the jury only gets one vote. All people voted for that movie. So how did [Cronenberg] deprive the Palme d’Or from Pedro? It’s a nonsense story and beneath a great artist like Pedro.”

Cronenberg’s jury did give him Best Director at the awards, where Almodóvar received the night’s only standing ovation . But rumors have persisted that the Spanish filmmaker was furious over the decision. All blood under the bridge, perhaps? Promoting “Pain and Glory” in 2019, Almodóvar told El Pais (translated), “I’ll never be closer [to the Palme] than I was in 1999 with ‘All About My Mother.’ For David Cronenberg, president of that jury, that question will haunt him for life… When you go to a contest, you should be aware that the list of winners is unpredictable, beyond the quality of the films.”

Cronenberg insisted in the 2014 interview that the jury was “not playing politics,” adding, “They wanted to pretend that I forced the jury into this decision in order to tweak the nose of other contemporaries of mine, like Pedro and Jim Jarmusch and John Sayles and others who had films there, but it wasn’t me. I only had one vote, you know? So there was a real disconnect between what was actually going on and what was happening in the press, but that’s Cannes. It always is very, very political, and not only are the French very political, but French cinema politics is even more convoluted and arcane.”

Mortensen, a longtime Cronenberg collaborator with films including “Crimes,” “A Dangerous Method,” “Eastern Promises,” and “A History of Violence,” recently argued that Cronenberg’s 1996 body-horror Cannes shocker was a better film than last year’s similarly themed Palme d’Or winner, “Titane.”

Almodóvar and Cronenberg have both been nominated six times for the Palme d’Or but neither has won. The Dardenne brothers, who have “Tori and Lokita” in competition this year, won the Palme a second time in 2005 for “L’enfant.”

Cronenberg is a Palme contender for “Crimes of the Future.” Read IndieWire’s interview with the director here .

Eric Kohn contributed reporting.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
John Sayles
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
George Miller
Person
Jim Jarmusch
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
André Téchiné
The Independent

Triangle of Sadness: Woody Harrelson film gets eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Woody Harrelson’s film Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.The film, which is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, is a dark comedy that follows a celebrity couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich.In addition to Harrelson, the film stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean KriekAccording to Variety, the film received a rowdy standing ovation from the audience, which was far louder than what Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films received at the festival.“What a wonderful screening,” Östlund said after the movie’s showing. “What...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Palme D Or#Film Star#Dardennes#Vulture#American
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Sizzles In Plunging Orange Dress At Cannes Film Festival Party: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed at a special Cannes Film Festival party on May 18! The actress rocked a gorgeous orange plunging dress at the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner ahead of the festival and posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She had most of her hair down with some pulled up in the front and wore diamond dangling earrings with the look as she showed off a glowing display of makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

These are the best-dressed stars at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun, with stars from every corner of the world descending on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals on Tuesday 17 May.A raft of star-studded premieres for upcoming films are set to take place over the next 11 days of the festival, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise who is returning to the festival for the first time in 30 years, and the biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler.The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in 2021, but was subject to strict health restrictions – however,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy