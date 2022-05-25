Do You Recognize This Aggravated Robbery Suspect?

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who terrorized and robbed a dry cleaning business. The robbery happened about 4 p.m. May 18.

The business is located in the 3900 block of East 8th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30s, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, slim build, wearing a blue stocking cap and a long grey sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants. He also had a black handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the images or video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.