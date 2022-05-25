Partly sunny, mild Wednesday for New York City; possible thunderstorms for Friday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says partly sunny skies and mild temperatures for Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms on Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cool. Lows down to 58.

TOMORROW: Plenty of clouds, remaining cooler. Highs near 70. Lows down to 62.

FRIDAY - STORM WATCH PM: A chance of strong-to-severe storms, mainly after 5 p.m. Warmer and muggy. Highs near 80. Lows down to 65.

SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Lingering swirl from the storm could spark a few scattered showers/storms during the afternoon. Highs near 77. Lows down to 66.

SUNDAY: Looking nicer, more sun & warm. Highs up to 81. Lows down to 66.

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny & summer-like! Highs near 82. Lows down to 64.

TUESDAY: A tad cooler, plenty of sun. Highs near 80. Lows around 67.