ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘A force’: Charlotte, county officials mourn Ella Scarborough and remember her legacy

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Public officials in Charlotte on Wednesday are remembering the legacy that transcends the life of Ella Scarborough , the former Mecklenburg County commissioner who died Tuesday at the age of 75.

Scarborough, the first Black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, paved the way for many Black politicians in the city, including Mayor Vi Lyles who called her fellow South Carolina native’s death “a significant loss.”

“I met Ella when I first ran for elected office and we became friends,” Lyles said in a tweet. “We both grew up in SC and embraced Charlotte as our new home. Her death is a significant loss for the city we both came to love. My thoughts are with her children, who are as smart & dynamic as their mother.”

County commissioner Pat Cotham called Scarborough “a trailblazer.”

“This is the beautiful face of an amazing woman and trailblazer, Commissioner Ella Scarborough,” Cotham said in a tweet. “May she Rest In Peace.”

County commissioner Leigh Altman said Scarborough’s “warmth ... tenacity ... trailblazing ... and lifetime of service” inspired her.

“I pray for comfort and consolation for her family in this time of grief,” Altman said in a tweet. “May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.”

Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and his office said “hearts are heavy today” following Scarborough’s passing and the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people — including 19 children.

“Yet, hope must endure,” Merriweather’s office said in a Facebook post. “May we allow ourselves to be propelled to action by these losses and to stand up for safety and justice for all people.”

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Charlotte Democrat, called Scarborough an “extraordinary public servant who loved her God” and “her constituents” all while serving the community and state “admirably for decades.”

“I considered her a friend and sister in the struggle for human and civil rights,” Adams said in a statement. “She did for others and was always on the right side of the issues. Our community will miss her sweet spirit and charming personality. We are all better because of the life she lived and shared with so many.”

In a statement, Mecklenburg County officials called Scarborough “a pillar” in the community.

“Working with Commissioner Scarborough ... opened my eyes to new perspectives on how to help our community,” County Manager Dena Diorio said in the statement. “She had a boundless desire to serve, demonstrated every day since childhood by her commitment to neighbors and fellow residents, especially communities of color and women.”

County board Chairman George Dunlap said Scarborough’s “passion was limitless and her loss is immeasurable.”

“Our prayers go out to her family, friends and the entire Mecklenburg County community that is a better place today due to her dedication,” he said.

Laura Meier, county commissioner for District 5, called Scarborough “ a force .”

“Trailblazer, public servant, dedicated, a force, legend — all words that describe Commissioner Ella Scarborough,” Meier said in a tweet. “Much love to her family. May she Rest In Peace.”

Mark Jerrell, county commissioner for District 4, said he was “heartbroken” over Scarborough’s death and credited her for paving the way for him to serve.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants!” Jerrell tweeted.

Victoria Watlington, City Council member representing District 3, said Scarborough began her “history making tenure” on the council in 1987 — her birth year.

“We are now poised to elect six Black women to the same body,” Watlington said in a tweet. “We honor her legacy today.”

Former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, who defeated Scarborough in the 2001 race for mayor, said her ”energy, laughter, courage, and especially her soul will truly be missed.”

“Although we were often political adversaries and opponents, one could never question Ella Scarborough’s commitment to public service and her love for our community,” McCrory said in a tweet. “It was an honor to serve with her.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Ella Scarborough funeral plans announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be laid to rest Wednesday. Scarborough's family will hold a visitation at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where Scarborough was a member, on Wednesday, June 1. The 75-year-old commissioner, who was also the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987, died Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
State
South Carolina State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: Bills address hemp and LGBTQ learning, Speed Street weekend and more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill in March, and on Tuesday NC lawmakers debuted their own version.(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hopefully readers are coming to our Thursday, May 26 Roundup ready to race as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend brings the Coca-Cola 600 and other NASCAR-related and NASCAR-free events to Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Pat Mccrory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The U S Senate#Sc#Trailblazer
FOX8 News

Massive power outage in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy. The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power. UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro. Duke Energy estimated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after it was discovered the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting had access to an assault rifle. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the shooting, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Some proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into North Carolina's gun laws after receiving multiple questions from viewers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism. Charlotte, like other urban areas in America, have a history of environmental racism against Black people through underinvestment in communities, legal and social segregation. Modern threats include development that has created an urban heat island of asphalt, glass and concrete, which increases the chances of heat-related illness and death.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
corneliustoday.com

ABC officers investigating Friday night incident in Cornelius

May 27. By Dave Yochum. If one steals from the ABC store on Hwy. 21, where’s the first place one might go? Answer: Right next door. Apparently that’s what happened on Friday evening after a larceny occurred at the Cornelius ABC store. Mecklenburg County ABC officers were investigating...
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
524
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy