ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Texas school shooting: Williamson County deputies placed at schools throughout county

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has stepped up security at schools throughout the county following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday....

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Atlanta

Local parents respond strongly following Texas school shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta parents are reacting to the horrible news of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with local parents who shared their thoughts on the tragedy. Parents waited in a long line of cars outside Trip Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids after the last day of classes, and on the minds of many of those Gwinnett County parents was the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured several others. Yosan Konan said she’s concerned...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox7austin.com

Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
County
Williamson County, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

Shooting at North Austin nightclub, 2 people hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a North Austin nightclub. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Austin police say officers were called to Club Lobos, located in the 9600 block of North I-35 service road near Rundberg Lane. Police say the shooting happened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Sandy Hook Elementary#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Border Patrol#The Associated Press
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

2 dead after plane crash in Granite Shoals

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Granite Shoals on Sunday morning. The Granite Shoals Police Department said the “aircraft emergency” happened just off the Granite Shoals airfield. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue are also on the scene.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
fox7austin.com

Wrong way Austin driver killed in two-vehicle crash identified

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on May 23. The crash happened in the 2500 block of North MoPac Expressway at around 5:41 a.m. Police say a preliminary investigation shows that 37-year-old Richard Barrera was driving the wrong way...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy