ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, MN

Avon woman suspected of assaulting man

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago

An Avon woman is suspected of assaulting a man, according to Stearns County court records.

Shannon Paulena Bishir, 42, is charged with one felony count domestic assault by strangulation, one felony count of threats of violence and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint against her.

Officers from the Avon Police Department responded about 6:54 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Avon Avenue. Police spoke with a man who said Bishir hit him in the head with a tennis racket.

The man said he tried to walk into the garage and Bishir grabbed his sweatshirt. He siad she pulled so hard that he had shortness of breath and started to lose consciousness.

Police saw a mark across the victim's neck and on his forehead.

Bishir admitted to getting into an argument and said she pulled on his sweatshirt but did not realize she was choking him. She denied hitting the man with a racket.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Avon woman suspected of assaulting man

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Newly-Released Warrants Say Police Drove Julissa Thaler Home Before Discovering Eli Hart’s Body In Trunk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released search warrants show new details about the police investigation into Eli Hart’s shooting death, including that police actually drove the his suspected killer home after releasing her from the scene. The 6-year-old was killed last week, and his body was discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. His mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, has been charged with murder and taken into custody. She made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to Dakota County court documents, Hart was at the center of a...
ORONO, MN
theloon.com

BREAKING: Body Found In Baxter Identified As Jessie Eue

The official word from The Baxter Police Department has confirmed that the body found Thursday afternoon in Baxter was that of 53-year old Jessie Eue of Baxter. The following excerpt is from the press release from the Baxter Police Department. Press Release. Missing Person-Located. Jessie Eue, 53. Baxter, MN. May...
BAXTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Avon, MN
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Avon, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say. Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.
PLYMOUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Choking#Police#Violent Crime#St Cloud Times
elkrivermn.gov

ERPD Resident Alert - May 27, 2022

Update: 7:31 p.m. (May 27, 2022) Detectives from the Elk River Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to calling in a bomb threat. Charges are being pursued. _____________________________________. Elk River Police received a call from Caribou (18157 Carson Ct NW) just before 3:00 p.m. today, stating they...
ELK RIVER, MN
wcmpradio.com

Hinckley Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges

A 48-year-old Hinckley man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in Pine County on April 17. According to a criminal complaint, Pine County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a residence on Cedar Creek Road in Hinckley with the report that two people were shooting at each other. When...
HINCKLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Ghent woman sentenced for drug offenses after her car crashes

A Ghent woman, Brooke Maura Gednalske, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses after law enforcement found marijuana in her crashed car. According to court documents, on Christmas Day of 2020, at about 12:28 a.m., Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Highway 19 in rural Redwood County on a report of a crashed vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Brooke Gednalske, who said she had hit a patch of ice and gone into the ditch.
GHENT, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169 that killed 1, injured 2

(FOX 9) - A 34-year-old man has been charged, accused of driving the wrong way down Highway 169 and hitting an SUV, killing a teenager and injuring two women. Michael Morse, 34, of Minneapolis, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the May 22 crash that killed 19-year-old Arianna Vos of Hutchinson and seriously injured two others, a 20-year-old woman from Gaylord and a 20-year-old woman from Hutchinson, the State Patrol's report said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Potential Threat Leads To Tense Morning At Minnesota High School

Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a tense situation at a Twin Cities high school Friday morning. The Richfield Police Dept. was contacted by the Richfield High School principal around 6:30 am “regarding a potential threat to the school.”. According to the department, the principal said staff...
Bring Me The News

Charges: Minnesota man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

A Hill City man is charged with the shooting death of his brother, leaving his body in a homemade camper in the woods last fall. James Robert Hess, 48, faces one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death of 52-year-old William Harold Hess Jr. If convicted, Hess faces "not less than three years nor more than 40 years" in prison, charging documents indicate. He was arrested Tuesday at his home by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Purchase of Gun used in Mass Shooting

A man from St. Paul has entered a guilty plea in federal court for his involvement as a middleman in a gun-buying conspiracy that resulted in the fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park last October. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to make...
KIMT

Man sent to prison for stealing baby formula in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing baby formula is sending a Minnesota man to prison. Leslie Gene Robinson, 60 of Minneapolis, was sentenced Thursday to two years and four months behind bars and ordered to pay $1,552.96 in restitution. Robinson pleaded guilty to felony theft and soliciting a juvenile to commit...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Western Minnesota Crash

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in western Minnesota Saturday evening. The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Darryl Klapel, one of the drivers, died at the scene, the state patrol said. His passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle. The state patrol said the extent of their injuries “has not yet been determined.” Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy