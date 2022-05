I write this with a lot of trepidation and fear. I write this unable to balance in my mind what happened in Uvalde, Texas, with what I do for a living. I’m a teacher. My father was a teacher. My sister and daughter are teachers. My beautiful wife is receptionist at a high school. We show up to deal and touch a child’s life every day. We care for the little and big students that grace our classrooms and we work to better their lives. My family understands the costs and the sacrifice it takes to be responsible for other people’s children.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO