Texas State

Talking to your kids about the Texas school shooting

By Leila Shalhoub
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatrician and parenting expert Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with advice for parents on...

ktla.com

KTLA.com

Uvalde natives create ‘Uvalde Strong’ t-shirt fundraiser

In the wake of last week’s Texas school shooting, two Uvalde natives living in Los Angeles turned to their design skills to support families of the victims. Lari Alejandro and Krissy Estrada created the Uvalde Strong t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund. This segment aired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rosemead high school closed after Texas student made vague shooting threat: LASD

A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
CNN

He travels to schools after mass shootings. Hear his advice to parents.

Dr. David Schonfeld, from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has been a part of the recovery effort for countless school shootings over the last 30 years, from Sandy Hook Elementary to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He shares tips on how to talk to children about traumatic events.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rosemead High School students ordered to stay home following possible shooting threat

Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas. 
thedowneypatriot.com

Classes resume after latest campus mass shooting

DOWNEY - One day after a tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, campuses opened their doors as usual Wednesday across the Southland, with some under a closer watch from law enforcement hoping to offer some assurance of safety to students, parents and staff.
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 100 Saugus High Students Walkout In Solidarity Against School Shootings

Students around the country including in Santa Clarita are participating in a walkout to stand up against school shootings following the Uvalde Elementary attack. In the days following the 19 elementary school students and two teachers from Robb Elementary school being killed by an active shooter, students from across the country including from our own Saugus High School are walking out of school to stand up against school violence, Hart District officials said.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Officer dies in training accident: LAPD

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training. Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘Let’s figure out solutions’: Mourners gather to remember the dead, push for change after mass shootings

Across the Los Angeles area on Saturday, people gathered to mourn those lost and hurt in a recent spate of mass shootings. At Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, posters and flowers honored the victims of three shootings: the carnage at a grocery store in Buffalo that targeted the Black community, the attack at an Orange County church luncheon that targeted Taiwanese-Americans, and the massacre of children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Developmentally Disabled Woman, 23, Goes Missing in Norwalk

NORWALK – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 23-year-old developmentally disabled woman who went missing in Norwalk. Sabrina Aguilar was last seen Thursday in the 13800 block of Gard Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Aguilar was described as a 5-feet-2-inch...
NORWALK, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA

