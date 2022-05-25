ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man finds child-sized caskets, graffiti in abandoned Alabama funeral parlor

By Tandra Smith
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not every day you find an abandoned funeral parlor with caskets and Ouija board-like graffiti on the walls in Alabama, but that’s exactly what one man found recently. Austin Stone recently explored a south Alabama funeral parlor that’s been abandoned since around 1997. Stone, who...

Comments / 7

green gator
4d ago

I'll go places like that don't scare me then I don't need any liquid cuz I'm not afraid of the boogeyman. LMAO

