The Best Chicken Fingers In New Jersey Are Made In Monmouth County, NJ

There is debate on whether Central Jersey exists. In colonial times, the state was split by the Keith Line, which separated East Jersey from West Jersey. Today, it is more clearly split geographically by the line drawn by Giants fans or Eagles fans — and those who refer to our state’s signature meat treat as Taylor ham or pork roll into a North and South Jersey demarcation only. Benjamin Franklin referred to New Jersey as a barrel tapped at two ends because of how it was situated between New York and Philadelphia. The middle of that “barrel,” the area that is basically equidistant from the two cities that define the loyalties and leanings of many Jersey residents, is Jackson Township.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO