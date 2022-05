The Boston Celtics never trailed in Game 7, led by as many as 17, and they are headed to the NBA Finals. But — in a manner fitting Boston’s season — it was never easy. Boston raced out to a 24-9 lead, but Miami always hung around. That’s because for more than three quarters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo muscled the Heat into the game without much help around them. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics attacked with ball movement and balance; the Heat were brute force.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO