ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Smithsonian American Art Museum Hires Met’s Star Modern Art Curator

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jYd4_0fq4pSBa00

Click here to read the full article.

Randall Griffey , a curator in the Metropolitan Museum of Art ’s modern and contemporary art department who has organized a string of acclaimed shows, has joined the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., as its new head curator.

At the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where he will begin this summer, Griffey will oversee a reinstallation of the institution’s permanent collection galleries and supervise the curatorial staff. The lead curatorial role was most recently filled by E. Carmen Ramos, who served as acting chief curator and departed the institution last year to be chief curator of the National Gallery of Art.

Griffey joined the Met in 2013. Among the shows he has organized there is a well-received Alice Neel retrospective in 2020, which he co-curated with Kelly Baum. Other shows by him, such as a 2019 Kent Monkman commission for the museum’s Great Hall and a 2017 survey of Marsden Hartley’s ties to Maine, have also earned praise.

Stephanie Stebich, the director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, said in a statement, “Randy is one of the most dynamic curators and influential scholars in the field of American art today.”

The planned reinstallation of the Smithsonian American Art Museum galleries will not be the first project of the sort that Griffey has over seen. In 2015, under the exhibition title “Reimagining Modernism: 1900–1950,” Griffey rehung the Met’s modern art galleries to place various forms of modernism in the U.S. and Europe on equal footing, and introducing under-recognized figures like Hale Woodruff and Elizabeth Catlett in the process.

“This shouldn’t be radical. It is. At least for New York,” New York Times critic Roberta Smith wrote of Griffey’s rehang.

Griffey is the second major figure in the Met’s modern and contemporary art department to leave this year. Last month, Sheena Wagstaff, the department’s chairman, left the Met after nearly a decade in her post. During that time, she oversaw the Met’s now-defunct contemporary art annex, the Met Breuer.

Both Griffey and Wagstaff have departed at a crucial moment, since the department is gearing up for the planned building of a new $500 million wing for modern and contemporary art.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Man Ray’s Famed Photograph of Kiki de Montparnasse Sells for Record $12.4 M.

Click here to read the full article. Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph depicting a nude woman’s back overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, sold for $12.4 million Saturday—setting a record as the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. The sale came after drawn-out bidding that lasted nearly 10 minutes during a Christie’s New York auction dedicated to Surrealist art. Led by auctioneer Adrien Meyer, two bidders on the phone with Christie’s New York and Paris-based photographs specialists Darius Himes and Elodie Morel-Bazin, respectively, sparred for the vintage edition. The bids eventually climbed to unforeseen heights, and the rare print hammered...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$24.3 M. Michelangelo Sells at Christie’s Paris, Denmark’s ARKEN Museum Gets New Director, and More: Morning Links for May 19, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BEAT GOES ON. Despite the absolute slaughterhouse in the stock market on Wednesday, Phillips held an evening auction of 20th-century and contemporary art in Manhattan that saw all 36 lots sell (one was withdrawn presale), including an $85 million Jean-Michel Basquiat. That all rang up a record total for the firm: $226 million. “The result marks a breakthrough for the third-largest international auction house, which competes against Sotheby’s and Christie’s for select consignments,” Angelica Villa writes in her ARTnews report. The Basquiat, from 1982, was being sold by Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa, who bought it just six...
MANHATTAN, NY
ARTnews

Albers Foundation to Launch New Museum in Senegal Aimed at Housing Restituted Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A new museum in Senegal dedicated to exhibiting African art and storing repatriated artifacts is poised to open its doors in early 2025, the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation announced this week. The forthcoming museum, Bët-bi, which translates in the West African dialect Wolof to “the eye,” will be located in the southwestern Senegambia region of Senegal. Spanning 3,280-square-feet, the building will include an exhibition gallery, an event space, and community center in addition to a library. Leading the design for the new space is Mariam Issoufou Kamara, the founder of the Nigerian-based architecture firm...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Estate Gets Gallery Representation Following Auction Surprise

Click here to read the full article. One week after a painting by Ernie Barnes became a surprise hit at a Christie’s auction, the artist’s estate has inked a representation deal with the New York galleries Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects. At a Christie’s contemporary art sale last week, Barnes’s 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, a rollicking nightclub scene that appeared in the opening credits of the TV series Good Times and on the cover of a Marvin Gaye album, sold for $15.3 million, outpacing its $150,000 low estimate 80 times over. The hedge fund manager Bill Perkins bought the work....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Maine State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
ARTnews

Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall Renovation Will Open with Massive Public Art by Nina Chanel Abney and Jacolby Satterwhite

Click here to read the full article. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced today its collaboration with the Studio Museum in Harlem and Public Art Fund, all in New York, to commission new site-specific artworks by Nina Chanel Abney and Jacolby Satterwhite. The pieces are part of the inauguration of Lincoln Center’s new David Geffen Hall in October. Lincoln Center, a roughly 16-acre complex, is home to internationally renowned performing arts organizations including the New York Philharmonic (at David Geffen Hall), the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Ballet, and the Juilliard School of Music. Lincoln Center, as we know it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

How a Former KKK Headquarters in Texas Is Being Transformed into a Center for Arts and Healing

Click here to read the full article. In 1921, white union workers at the meatpacker Swift & Company in Fort Worth, Texas, went on strike. Fred Rouse—a Black man with a family—was hired as a butcher by the company to replace those striking. On a December morning, he walked to the city’s Stockyards for work, crossing picket lines and racial lines. Walking home that night, he was attacked by strike agitators and left for dead. Five days later, while recuperating in the hospital, a mob broke into his room. That night Rouse became the only reported Black victim of lynching...
FORT WORTH, TX
ARTnews

Meet the Curator at the Center of Ghana’s Exploding Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. In recent years, Ghana’s art scene has begun to thrive with artists like Amoako Boafo, Ibrahim Mahama, and El Anatsui gaining international recognition and increasingly high sales prices. . Essé Dabla-Attikpo, a Togolese-Beninese art consultant, cultural producer, and curator, has been at the center of Ghana’s burgeoning scene, working to meet the new international demand for contemporary African art, while also seeking to democratize art for Ghanaians, and Africans at large. In addition to launching her art consultancy This No Be Art, Dabla-Attikpo has curated exhibitions for the European Union delegation to Ghana, Kuenyehia Trust...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hale Woodruff
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Elizabeth Catlett
Person
Marsden Hartley
Person
Alice Neel
ARTnews

Italian Police Recover Titian Portrait Lost for Nearly Two Decades

Click here to read the full article. The Italian police unit in charge of cultural heritage announced they had recovered a portrait by Renaissance painter Titian that has been lost for nearly 20 years. Discovered by a Turin branch of the cultural heritage unit, a subsidiary of the Italian state police known as the Carabinieri, the 16th-century work, titled Portrait of a Man with a Beret, first went missing two decades ago from an undisclosed location. Following its disappearance in 2004, authorities believed it had been taken to Switzerland illegally. The Renaissance painter was active during the 16th century as a member...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Cambodia Calls on U.K. Museums to Return Objects Allegedly Looted by Disgraced Dealer Douglas Latchford

Click here to read the full article. Cambodia is urging U.K. officials to investigate British institutions for possibly harboring stolen artifacts obtained by Douglas Latchford, the late British dealer who has been accused of looting Cambodian or Khmer artifacts. Earlier this week, Cambodia sent the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum, both in London, a list of objects that Latchford may have looted, according to a report from the BBC. Cambodia said it believes that the British Museum owns 100 objects from the country that passed through Latchford’s hands and that the V&A owns 50. Representatives for the institutions both...
WORLD
ARTnews

Records for Under-Recognized Artists Bring Sotheby’s Modern Art Sale to $408.5 M.

Click here to read the full article. Against the backdrop of a busy week for art in New York headlined by the Frieze art fair, a sale of 60 works of Impressionist and modern art at Sotheby’s on Monday evening brought in a total of $408.5 million. Of the entire grouping of 58 works offered, 33 were backed by the auction house with a guarantee or an irrevocable bid. By the end of the two-hour sale led by auctioneer Oliver Barker, 7 lots went unsold. The group of works surpassed the house’s $339.9 million collective low estimate for the sale, which drew...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ancient Reliefs and Engravings Discovered During Restoration in Egypt’s Temple of Esna in Luxor

Click here to read the full article. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced earlier this week that the ongoing restoration project inside the Temple of Esna in Luxor revealed colorful reliefs and engravings on the ceilings and walls of the structure. Though the temple’s engravings had been previously studied, this is the first time such markings have been detected. The Temple of Esna, located along the west bank of the Nile River, was originally dedicated to the ram-headed god of creation Khnum, who is associated with procreation and water. The temple’s construction began during the reign of Egyptian pharaoh Tuthmosis...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Museum Curator#Art Gallery
ARTnews

New York’s Independent to Shake Up the Canon with 20th-Century Art Fair

Click here to read the full article. At the most important art fairs anywhere in the world, you can expect to find dozens, if not hundreds, of booths that feature works by today’s hottest artists. But at a new fair coming to New York this September, almost everything on view will be by artists who were active in the 20th century. That fair, titled Independent 20th Century, will convene around 30 galleries from around the world at the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan. It will be the second fair currently run by Independent, which already facilitates another one in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Moves Closer to Historic Bayeux Tapestry Loan

Click here to read the full article. London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has signed an agreement with the French city of Bayeux that will see them work together on scholarship surrounding the Bayeux Tapestry, a 223-foot-long work that ranks among the most important pieces of the Middle Ages. The deal, first reported by the Times of London, could put the V&A one step closer to reviving a loan agreement for the tapestry itself, which hasn’t left France in more than 950 years. In 2021, that deal was put in jeopardy when a condition report on the Bayeux Tapestry found that it...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Frankfurt Museum of Modern Art Employees Allege Toxic Workplace Environment in Letter

Click here to read the full article. Employees at the Frankfurt Museum of Modern Art (MMK) have for the second time alleged that the institution fosters a toxic workplace environment. A six-page letter signed by around 80 percent of the staff reiterated grievances against the toxic workplace environment that were first made in 2019, when the museum’s director, Susanne Pfeffer, was only a year into her tenure. The new letter detailed allegations of physical and emotional abuse, poor management, and an asymmetrical power dynamic with institutional leadership, with some of the accusations centering specifically around Pfeffer. According to the German outlet FAZ,...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Supreme Partners with Photographer Roy DeCarava’s Estate for New Clothing Line

Click here to read the full article. Roy DeCarava’s famed photographs may normally be the stuff of gallery exhibitions, but this spring, they will also figure on clothing put out by Supreme. The collection, which features a hoodie and two T-shirts printed with black-and-white images of anonymous Harlem subjects shot by DeCarava, is set to be released in the U.S. and in Japan on May 19 and 21, respectively, DeCarava, who is best known for his black-and-white images of Harlem taken during the 1950s, trained as a printmaker and painter before embarking on a career in photography. In 1952, he became the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ARTnews

Stephanie Rosenthal Named Project Director of Guggenheim’s Long-Awaited Abu Dhabi Outpost

Click here to read the full article. The Guggenheim’s high-profile Abu Dhabi outpost, nearly 20 years in the making, has named a new project director to lead its final leg of construction. Stephanie Rosenthal will oversee the museum’s long-awaited opening on Saadiyat Island, home to cultural institutions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Rosenthal has served as the director of Gropius Bau in Berlin since 2018, following 10 years as the chief curator at the Hayward Gallery in London. The Munich native was the first woman to lead Gropius Bau and is credited with reinvigorating its curatorial program with a focus on...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Add Bright Color to Your Art Projects with the Best Liquid Watercolors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Similar to ink, liquid watercolor is a concentrated dye- or pigment-based solution providing brilliant, transparent color that can be diluted with water to achieve varying hues. Valued for their color strength and fluidity, liquid watercolors are a versatile material used in much the same way as tube and pan watercolors for creating paintings and washes. Some solutions are also suitable for use in calligraphy, fountain pens, and airbrushes. A popular choice for use...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Frida Kahlo TV Show In Development, Three Imprisoned for $637 M. Hong Kong Art Heist, and More: Morning Links for May 16, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A RECORD DEMOLISHED. After holding a series of major sales last week in New York (including one that moved an Andy Warhol for $195 million), Christie’s kept going on Saturday, with an auction of Surrealist art that saw a prime Man Ray photo, Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), go for $12.4 million. That is  the most ever paid for a photograph on the block—by a wide margin. The previous top mark in that category was the $4.3 million shelled out in 2011 for a 1999 Andreas Gursky, also at Christie’s. The Man Ray shows...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Denver Art Museum Deaccessions Benin Bronze as Institutional Repatriations Continue

Click here to read the full article. As U.S. museums make moves to send back looted African artifacts in their holdings, the Denver Art Museum has deaccessioned a Benin Bronze that it has owned since 1955. The object, a bronze plaque dating from the 16th or 17th century, is said to be from a group of thousands of objects that were plundered from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 by British troops. Known as the Benin Bronzes, these objects have since been dispersed around the world, with a large number residing at the British Museum in London. The Denver Post reported on...
DENVER, CO
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy