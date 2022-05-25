ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinovest Let's You Invest in Collectible Wines

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

CEO Anthony Zhang of Vinovest, a platform for investing in bottles of fine wine, joined Cheddar News to discuss how his company is bringing this unique opportunity to investors. “Just to be clear, these aren't the typical bottles of wine that you're finding at your local grocery store or Trader Joe's," he said. "These are really considered bottles that are collectible, age-worthy, and have a track regular of appreciating over time on the secondary market.”

