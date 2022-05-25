ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper to have finger surgery

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper will have surgery Thursday to repair a tendon in his left ring finger, 9News reported Wednesday.

He sustained the injury during the Broncos’ OTA practice on Monday and will likely miss the remainder of the offseason program, per the report.

Cooper, 24, is expected to be ready by training camp.

A seventh-round pick in 2021, Cooper appeared in 16 games (five starts) as a rookie and contributed 38 tackles, seven quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

–Field Level Media

