Solana Beach welcomes back Fiesta del Sol
The popular Fiesta del Sol returned to Solana Beach May 21-22. Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Belly Up concert venue, the 41st event featured family-oriented, interactive games and a play area; food trucks and a variety of arts, crafts, goods and services displayed in hundreds of booths. Community performances, including music, were also held at the event.
Visit fiestadelsol.net.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .
