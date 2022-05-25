ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach welcomes back Fiesta del Sol

Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

The popular Fiesta del Sol returned to Solana Beach May 21-22. Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Belly Up concert venue, the 41st event featured family-oriented, interactive games and a play area; food trucks and a variety of arts, crafts, goods and services displayed in hundreds of booths. Community performances, including music, were also held at the event.

Visit fiestadelsol.net.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Del Mar Times

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

