An expert in family planning at the Medical University of South Carolina said a recent bill allowing pharmacies to give birth control without a prescription is "great news." The Pharmacy Access Act, signed into law earlier this week, allows pharmacies to give out certain types of hormonal birth control even if a customer doesn't have a prescription. Supporters of the bill said it was an easy step to reducing the number of abortions.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO