ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Rotary Club of Del Mar presents 14th annual Chili & Quackers Challenge

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zASjZ_0fq4orau00

The Rotary Club of Del Mar brought back its popular Chili & Quackers Challenge event May 17 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. All proceeds support the organization’s local and international service projects. The event featured flocks of rubber ducks racing through the Del Mar surf. They were captured up by the Del Mar Lifeguards in a buoyed area of the ocean. The first five ducks to reach shore won cash prizes, with runner-ups winning additional in-kind prizes. The event also included a beer and wine garden, fun and games for kids, chili dogs and more.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Del Mar Times

Youth Golf Alliance hosts a successful food drive and golf clinic

On Sunday, May 22, Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization with the mission to promote the sport of golf to kids from all backgrounds and support life-changing initiatives for underprivileged groups, successfully held a golf clinic for local students in 3rd-9th grades who aspire to play high school golf and beyond.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Wine#The Del Mar Lifeguards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
389
Followers
963
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy