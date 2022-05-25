ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gunman at Texas elementary school posted on Facebook before shooting

By KATIE CAVINESS
ktxs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said. Nineteen children and two teachers were gunned down Tuesday. They had just two more days to...

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Sweetwater Police Department sends officers to Uvalde to assist with staffing

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department has announced that they have sent two officers to Uvalde to assist with operations. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Cory Stroman said, “Late yesterday afternoon our agency received an urgent request through the Texas Police Chiefs Association for mutual aid assistance with staffing in Uvalde. One Sergeant and one Corporal with the Sweetwater Police Department volunteered and have been deployed to Uvalde to assist our sister agency in their time of need. They will be assisting in calls for service, and security details, such as Governor protection. We will monitor the needs and possibly send additional resources as requested or needed. Uvalde has made their needs known in a time of tragedy and we will mobilize whatever resources we can to serve in this tragic time.”
SWEETWATER, TX
ktxs.com

Memorial Day Safety Tips

Memorial Day Weekend is about to kick off. A lot of people are hitting the road to see family and friends. But it’s important to remember to always drive safely while you get to your destination. "DPS and all of our law enforcement partners across the state will be...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy