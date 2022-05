Bernard S. Lauterbach passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22 at his home, surrounded by family. Bernie was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and community member. He was a man of generous heart and spirit and shared a tremendous sense of humor, wit and infectious warmth with those around him. His family and friends often looked to him for guidance, advice, and support.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO