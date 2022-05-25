ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Ptak officially out as Hastings city administrator, search for replacement starts

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is searching for a new city administrator. Mayor Corey Stutte says Dave Ptak no longer works for the city....

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Former supervisor named to fill out unexpired Gage County Board position

BEATRICE – A former member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors is returning to the board, to fill out the remainder of the term of the late Dennis Byars. A three-member committee that conducted interviews of five candidates Wednesday, has selected Dave Swavely to fill the remainder of the term which extends through early January, 2025.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Memorial Day schedule: cemetery events, refuse collection changes, closures

KEARNEY, NE — Memorial Day brings a host of changes to Kearney schedules. Here are the holiday details:. The City of Kearney Cemetery officials invite the public to help raise the parade of flags and small flags on the Veterans graves on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. The casket flags and small flags will be picked up and stored starting at 4:00pm Monday. All help is welcome. Cemetery Staff would like to remind people to not bring out flowers for the Memorial Weekend until Friday, May 27 to allow time for preparation of the grounds. Flowers will need to be removed by Monday, June 6.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings C3 hotel re-opens entire hotel and convention center

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A spokesperson said the Hastings C3 Hotel and Convention Center has completely reopened after owners did some work to address fire code violations. The hotel was completely shut down May 7 and then was partially reopened May 18. Hastings Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy authorized re-opening the entire facility Thursday.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Public Invited to Visit Restored Cascade Fountain June 5

Lincoln, NE (May 27, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Parks Foundation invite the public to view the restored Cascade Fountain Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway. In he Fountain’s new plaza area, visitors can view 459 bricks...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Effort to save The Pershing Mural extended to June 1st

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fundraising efforts to save a 7-decade-old mural in the Capital City has been expanded, but the organizers still need help to reach their goal of $1 million. The Pershing Mural is located about the Pershing Building on Centennial Mall. It’s comprised of more than 700,000 square...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire at 1503 Superior Street Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. The fire inspector on duty said the fire started on a balcony and due to the structure of the building, the fire spread quickly and breached the roof. Residents of the complex evacuated.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New property valuation notices going out soon

BEATRICE - New property valuations in Nebraska will be hitting mailboxes soon, and it’s likely to be an eye-opener for some residential property owners. In Gage County, the new valuations will be going out right after the Memorial Day Holiday, and Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann says the biggest changes are being seen this year on the residential side.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Deadly crash shuts down traffic on O Street in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - Traffic has been shut down in a portion of Lincoln after a deadly Monday morning crash. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets. LPD encouraged drivers to avoid the area. No other details are known at this time. Stay tuned to...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kevin McCarthy will headline event in Lincoln for Mike Flood

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will headline a fundraising luncheon for 1st District GOP congressional candidate Mike Flood at the Country Club of Lincoln on Friday. The $100-per-person event will include "sponsorship level" donations up to $5,800. McCarthy is positioned to become Speaker of the House if Republicans gain majority...
LINCOLN, NE
News Break
Politics
WOWT

Omaha meat processing facility affected by OSHA COVID-19 settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several meat processing plants in different states, including two in Nebraska, are affected by a recent settlement with OSHA regarding infectious disease protocols. According to the United States Department of Labor, four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates have agreed to a settlement in which they...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CEDARS emergency shelter feeling affects of foster home shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff woman convicted of meth distribution sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Panhandle woman was sentenced Friday on federal meth distribution charges. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, of Scottsbluff, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 70 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Rojas will begin a four-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Sand Hills Express

Loup City man sentenced in Custer County District Court on Thursday

Devoun Logan, age 27 of Loup City, appeared in district court on Thursday morning for entry of plea. It was stated that a plea agreement had been reached. By pleading guilty to count one, criminal attempt: terroristic threats, the other counts alleged against Logan would be dismissed. As a class IV felony, criminal attempt carries no minimum charge and a maximum charge of two years imprisonment and twelve months post-release supervision, a ten thousand dollar fine, or both.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car crashes into south Lincoln café

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.
LINCOLN, NE

Community Policy