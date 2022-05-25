White Center preschool harnesses Power of Play to enhance early learning

SPONSORED:

The not-for-profit, 501(c) (3) Community School of West Seattle (CSWS) is located in White Center, and is licensed to serve 78 students each year with an inspiring play-based program for 3–5-year-olds.

At CSWS, families and staff believe that play is the work of children and it is how children learn. This philosophy is backed by much early childhood research, and along with a commitment to validating each child’s particular curiosity in order to foster a lifelong love of learning, creates the caring heart of the CSWS vision.

Students enjoy four unique, warm and engaging classrooms, with programs offered in full (6 hours) and half (3 hours) day options for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families also appreciate the available Before-school care starting as early as 7:55 a.m. and After-school care ending as late as 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the preschool accepts subsidies and one of the classrooms is part of the Seattle Preschool Program.

During the day children enjoy “TONS of outdoor time” says Whitney Young of CSWS. “Classrooms have their own adjacent outdoor spaces in addition to a large shared playground and a covered area for outdoor art/music/sensory experiences,” Young adds.

In 2008, the school was awarded an “Early Adopters” designation in the Washington state Quality Rating and Improvement Standards program for “Early Achievers” consistently maintaining the high standards of the program. Highlights of their evaluations include best practices in Interaction & Environment, Curriculum & Staff Support and Family Engagement & Partnership.

While maintaining high quality standard and developing their young pupils minds is a clear focus, “we mostly want 3-5 year olds to be able to be 3-5 year olds and that involves play and exploration,” said Young. “We also truly value our teachers as Early Childhood Education Professionals with wages, benefits, planning time, and many opportunities for professional development.”

Creating a community (and a world) where all people feel welcome and valued for who they are is very important to the preschool. They proclaim a strong commitment to anti-bias education, and stand for racial equity and social justice, believing it is their duty to work towards a more just society.

In testament to this commitment, Young proudly shares an inspiring example of the welcoming spirit behind CSWS, “Last year a four year old student planned a Pride mini-parade’ in White Center and this year it is becoming an official event in partnership with WC Pride.” The “Youth Pride Mini Parade” will take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Mac’s Triangle Pub in White Center. All “Queer and allies” are welcome to join in the fun with participants encouraged to bring “Flags, banners, signs, anything rainbow, a positive attitude and a friend.”

Leading with “Community” in mind, CSWS has taken Covid-19 precautions seriously to protect their very young students, as well as their caregivers. This includes a reduced student total to increase physical distancing, universal masking for all students & staff and weekly antigen testing for staff.

The school even hosted two Covid vaccine clinics in partnership with King County Public Health over the winter and at each clinic approximately 100 doses were administered.

CSWS offers so many special features, from curriculum, to community to “esprit de corps”, it would be impossible to describe them all here. Please visit their website or sign up for one of their weekly virtual tours typically held via Zoom on Tuesdays from 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Email [email protected] for a link to participate, or fill out this form:

If you are looking for an enriching early learning experience in alignment with your values, filled with community and the joy of learning through play, Community School of West Seattle needs to be on your “short-list”. Call or click today, enrollment is currently underway.