Oregon State

How Oregon is bringing ‘missing middle housing’ to the state

By Elizabeth Castillo
opb.org
 4 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Cottage clusters, townhouses and duplexes are some of the forms of housing commonly referred to as “missing middle housing.” Zoning rules have previously left them out, but that’s...

www.opb.org

Comments / 2

Cody Hoffman
4d ago

Single family homes are unaffordable because the only thing being built are "affordable housing" apartments as far as the eye can see. Stop saying you're helping, when in reality, you're creating the problem.

Reply
2
WWEEK

Irresponsible Dog Owners Result in Locked Fields at Two Portland Schools

A spat between neighbors and a Portland middle school centers on dog poop and drunken people wandering onto school grounds. Hosford Middle School in Southeast Portland is adjacent to a large, grassy field that runs the length of the school. It’s the property of Portland Public Schools—but it’s historically been open to the public before and after school hours.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

A vision for the future of cities

Oregon was the first state in the country to ban single-family zoning in all but the smallest cities, meaning duplexes and triplexes can be built next door to single-family homes. The idea is to increase density within cities while preserving land for farms and wilderness in more rural areas. Denser housing could also help to combat climate change, and create more affordable housing to help reduce the number of people living on the streets. That’s the vision of the Yimbytown movement. Last month, Think Out Loud hosted a panel at the Yimbytown conference in Portland to discuss what “Yes In My Backyard” could mean for the future of cities. The guests were Sam Diaz, Executive Director of 1,000 Friends of Oregon; Rukaiyah Adams, Board Chair of Albina Vision Trust; Marisa Zapata, Director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative; and Jerusalem Demsas, staff writer at the Atlantic magazine.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Most Oregon hospitals owe federal government for early pandemic loans

This spring, hospitals and health systems in the Northwest are reporting some of their biggest financial losses since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In some cases, the need to pay back loans granted by the federal government early in the pandemic is contributing to their fiscal woes. Providence Health Services, based...
OREGON STATE
KXL

307 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 307 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19. 30 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,700 new cases and 3 more virus related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is about 11 percent.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland Community College scholarship program celebrates 10 years

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified a trend of falling enrollment at Oregon’s community colleges. At Oregon’s largest institution of higher education — Portland Community College — enrollment fell by 23% from before the pandemic to last fall, according to data from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission. But, community colleges continue to look for ways to attract and retain students, particularly underrepresented students — and PCC is seeing evidence that a program it’s supported for years is paying off.
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon candidates for governor weigh in on gun control

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon mental health services to get over $500M spending boost this year

Oregon health officials announced Friday how they will spend more than half-a-billion dollars set aside for behavioral health services in the state. The $517 million spending package is divided into three main areas. About $132 million will pay for grants to help behavioral health providers with staffing shortages. Another $155 million will pay for rate increases for service providers. The remaining $230 million will go toward supportive housing and residential treatment programs.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

New federal lawsuits filed against law enforcement, city of Portland for actions during 2020 protests

Three federal civil rights lawsuits filed in recent days allege a litany of offenses by federal and local law enforcement during 2020 racial justice protests in Portland. The lawsuits describe multiple violations of protesters’ first, fourth, and fifth amendment rights stemming from incidents involving alleged enforced disappearances, retaliation, assault, battery and negligence.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

DMV shutting down Lebanon, other offices in Oregon for summer

Lebanon high school students who want to schedule their driving exams over the summer at their local DMV will have to look elsewhere when the office shuts down next week. Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is closing six of its 60 offices, including Lebanon's, for 90 days while it moves workers to larger sites to deal with a summer influx of customers.
LEBANON, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […] The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

On the Boards: Aloha affordable housing

A four-story, 82-unit apartment building on the rise in Aloha will be the tallest in the neighborhood when it’s finished. But it will soon have company.
ALOHA, OR

