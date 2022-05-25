ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'taken ownership' during OTAs

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

While there remain plenty of unanswered questions regarding the subject, multiple signs point to 2021 rookie Trey Lance serving as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers even if veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster come September.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that he "expects" Garoppolo will eventually be traded after the 30-year-old is recovered enough from the shoulder surgery he had in March to resume throwing exercises, but Shanahan added that such a transaction occurring this summer is "not a guarantee."

San Francisco All-Pro tight end George Kittle said last week he still had "no idea" who will be under center this fall, but he offered a vote for confidence for Lance as the 22-year-old works during organized team activities ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

"I definitely think he’s taken ownership, for sure," Kittle said of Lance, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "You can kind of tell that in meetings, he’ll talk. He’s assuming responsibility. … He’s letting his personality show a little bit. And he’s going to be out there slinging the rock around."

The idea of the 49ers keeping Garoppolo through at least the start of the season but sitting him as a QB2 behind Lance is nothing new. Truth be told, Shanahan and company don't have to worry about the depth chart as long as Garoppolo isn't throwing and, thus, stays unable to audition for any would-be buyers.

