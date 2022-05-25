ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Sectional Surprises: A couple of teams see their season end quickly while others flourish

By Joshua Wagner
Oneida Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has only been a few days into sectional softball and baseball play, but we have seen many surprises so far. We start with softball first as we saw the Canastota Raiders fall to Mexico, 10-3. The Raiders were 15-3 heading into this game, while Mexico was 8-9. The Raiders were...

www.oneidadispatch.com

Comments / 0

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 6-foot-10 wing makes huge debut in national rankings

Athletic and versatile 6-foot-10 wing Tafara Gapare has shined on the AAU circuit of late, leading to a bunch of new scholarship offers from Syracuse basketball and numerous other high-major programs. Now as Gapare’s recruitment continues to take off, he has appropriately entered the national rankings for his cycle, which...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

GALLERY: Memorial Day weekend on the water

(WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day weekend is meant to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country. Many Americans, including those in Central New York, choose to spend that time with family and friends. And while that many people host BBQs, some head to many water ways of CNY. NewsChannel 9 went to the Seneca River in Baldwinsville and Wright’s Landing in Oswego to catch those taking advantage of the great weather this Memorial Day weekend.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Football: Top-notch offensive lineman to officially visit next month

Syracuse football coaches are piling up official visit after official visit scheduled for the month of June for a variety of 2023 commits and recruiting targets. One of the latest to become public is from talented 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus. According to his bio on the 247Sports Web site, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound prospect out of Florida will take an official visit to the Hill on June 17.
SYRACUSE, IN
localsyr.com

The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is left off top coaches list for 2022-23

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim endured his first losing season on the Hill in 46 years as the team’s boss during the 2021-22 stanza. That being said, Boeheim still owns the second-most wins in the history of Division I men’s basketball, and he’s captured a national championship and advanced to five Final Fours.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Angler lands beautiful lake trout, glimpses rainbow

Jerry Mccarthy of Syracuse landed this beautiful lake trout last week on Skaneateles Lake. Mccarthy was fishing in 25-feet of water, using a Buoyant Minnow HFY by Thomas Lures. The fish weighed about 8 pounds and measured 27 inches. After landing the laker, Mccarthy looked up and caught a glimpse...
SYRACUSE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Two Take 5 lotto tickets worth nearly $20K each sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery. One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28.
WATERVILLE, NY
WETM

At least two shot in Ithaca afternoon shooting

Clemens Center announces 2022-23 Broadway Series …. An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School. Elmira students stage walkout after Texas shooting. Wayland man arrested for 2 burglaries in 3 days at …. Coroner called to River Road crash in South Corning. Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica A. Bennett. Coroner called...
ITHACA, NY
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse restaurants fail health inspection, one with double-digit violations: May 8-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Four rejoin Madison-Oneida BOCES board of education

VERONA — The Madison-Oneida BOCES Board of Education welcomes back four of its members who were re-elected recently to new three-year terms of office. Board members each represent one of the nine component districts that comprise MOBOCES, and each individual district’s Board of Education nominates a community member as its representative to the MOBOCES Board.
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
MEXICO, NY

