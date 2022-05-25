ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen CEO sees production rebound

By Leela de Kretser
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Herbert Diess said he sees “clear improvement” in semiconductor supplies and expects the automaker’s global production can recover during the rest of this year.

Diess, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, said disruptions to Volkswagen’s supply chain in Ukraine are also easing. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine temporarily halted production of wiring harnesses and other components used in Volkswagen vehicles.

“The situation from Ukraine is under control now if nothing bad really happens anymore we won’t lose too many cars,” Diess said.

Diess and other senior Volkswagen executives covered a wide range of topics in a meeting with reporters.

Volkswagen plans to decide this year on a site in the United States to assemble its proposed Scout brand electric trucks and SUVs, Diess said. The company is assessing “brownfield sites and some greenfield locations,” he said, using terms for existing manufacturing facilities and open fields where completely new factories could be built.

Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the company isn’t ruling out an eventual share listing for the Scout brand, but it is too soon for that now.

Scout is part of a broader effort by Volkswagen to expand its presence in the United States market, not just for passenger vehicles but commercial vehicles as well, Diess and other executives said.

Volkswagen plans to spend 7 billion euros over the next five years beefing up its U.S. product line, including the addition of an electric pickup truck, Antlitz said.

Diess said he is confident Volkswagen can secure enough batteries to supply its electric vehicle production through 2025, but he suggested some rivals could fall short.

“Are there enough batteries? Probably not. Are there as many batteries as we ordered? Yes, for sure,” Diess said.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares warned yesterday that automakers could face a battery supply crunch by 2024-2025. (Reporting By Leela de Kretser in Davos and Victoria Waldersee in Berlin. Written by Joseph White in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor (F.N) manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
Person
Carlos Tavares
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Ag#Detroit#Davos#The World Economic Forum
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. read more.
WORLD
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Reuters

Twitter rejects Elon Musk ally's resignation from board

May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said in a filing on Friday it would not accept Egon Durban's resignation from the board, two days after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting. Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Countryside's shareholder aims possible $1.9 bln offer for UK homebuilder

May 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital (In-Cap) said on Monday it is looking to engage with Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) for a possible takeover offer valuing the British housebuilder at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion). In-Cap, the third-largest shareholder in Countryside with a 9.2% stake, said it...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms

May 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, arms that will bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday. "The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy