TV Series

Corrie Wed 25/05/22 Here Comes Summer ☀️

By sam_gee
4 days ago
 4 days ago

Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's discussion. Here are the spoilers to start with. Tyrone calls at Phill's house to collect Fiz's things, hoping this now means they'll be reunited. However, a row ensues and as Tyrone makes a grab for Phill, they lose their balance...

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily. 27th May 2022. Bland on the run.

One gathers that we're back to 7pm starts next week because of the BGT crap!?. So Noah has 'done one', hopefully he'll die in a ditch and spare us any more pitiful attempts at 'acting'. Naturally his 'mam' is distraught but then she's no strangers to 'low behaviour' herself and...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Which of these mothers would you like to see introduced/or return?

Maureen Blackstock because an elder generation of her, Mary, Rodney, Brenda, Eric and Bear would be fun and what Emmerdale needs in terms of boosting their elder generation interactions, which is quite weak now compared to the current classic episodes because there was a great cohesive group of Edna/Len/Betty/Seth/Alan all with own interactions within different stories but there were some nicely light-hearted social scenes spread amongst their individual dramas.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Affair, just started watching

I know this is well old. Just finishing season 1 of The Affair. Can't find any recent discussions. Please add any links if there are any. Thanks. Old show so there won't be any recent discussions. One from 2 years ago is here, best avoided though because of spoilers.
TV SERIES
#Here Comes Summer
digitalspy.com

Former Hollyoaks star joins Emmerdale (Contain spoiler)

It has been announced that former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool who played Harry Thompson, has joined the cast of Emmerdale as a new drug dealer called Jason Denshaw - This is great news, Parry is so sexy, It was a shame when his character (Harry) got killed off in Hollyoaks.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV Shows
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Black Adam trailer release date confirmed by Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is probably the upcoming DC film that we know most about, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's trademark lengthy Instagram posts, but we haven't seen all that much in terms of footage from it yet. But don't worry, we're getting a full trailer for it pretty soon, as revealed by...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy reveals why he pitched Luke Morgan's tragic exit story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has explained why he pitched his character Luke Morgan's tragic exit story. Luke was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in December 2019, and his condition has started to deteriorate in recent months. Gary has already filmed his final scenes in the role, with an...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Good and Bad Series Finales

Series finales from Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad are held in high regard, while the likes of Game Of Thrones and Dexter's finales are not. Which other shows finales do you love and not like? Or do you controversially not agree with the ones I have already listed as examples? I am not intending to reignite a debate about Game Of Thrones's finale btw, but I really am interested to hear discussions about other shows' finales.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Your favourite character introduced in the last decade?

Linda along with Mick, Kush, Zack & Harvey for me. Stuart is one I forgot to add, his character development has been good. I voted for Mick. Is he the best character on that list? Probably not. But signing Danny Dyer - whether you love or hate him - was a big coup for the show so for me he's the stand-out casting. Also, for me, Mick has most of the time been entertaining and a good fit for the Vic and the programme in general. We've also seen another side to Dyer as well as he has managed to show that there's more to him than the cockney geezer act. I also love Linda, Nancy and Zack. Suki is close for me but she's gone off the boil a bit following the stuff with Honey. We need to delve a little deeper into her character I think.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

7 huge EastEnders storylines airing in June

EastEnders spoilers follow. Summer is almost upon us, and things are about to heat up in EastEnders. A shocking accident, a life left hanging in the balance, two couples on the rocks and a heartbreaking realisation – here's our guide to some of the biggest storylines that will be airing over the next few weeks.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Is Stranger Things' Will gay? It's complicated

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 spoilers follow. The very first episode of Stranger Things was called 'The Vanishing of Will Byers', but in the four seasons that have followed, Will himself has gradually come to the fore with some agency of his own. Although he's still quiet and shy...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Blacklist confirms two major cast exits following season 9 finale

The Blacklist season 9 finale spoilers follow. Two major cast members of The Blacklist are exiting the show following the season 9 finale to pursue other projects. According to Deadline, Amir Arison, who debuted as FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabi in the very first season of the show, and Laura Sohn, who joined in season six as FBI agent Alina Park, have aired their final episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick credits pay sweet tribute to Tony Scott

Top Gun: Maverick might not have a credit scene, but it does use its credits to pay a sweet tribute to the late Tony Scott. The Top Gun director died by suicide in 2012 and was involved in developing a Top Gun sequel before his death. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott worked with Tom Cruise on the sequel in the days before his death.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Susan Calman Channel 5 shows

I'm a big fan of Susan Calman. Being Scottish I've known and seen her for years before she made it onto British TV. I'm now finding Channel 5 to be milking her for all she's worth. We've had the Grand days out, her crousing show, Tour of Scotland and now this Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman. She's very good. I would think one show a year would do as if she's on to much people would get bord with her. Surely they could give some of these shows to other people. It just seems too much of a good thing. I wonder if others like me who like her find she's on Channel 5 too much now.
TV SERIES

