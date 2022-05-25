ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Onion blankets its entire front page with infamous anti-gun headline

By Ariana Baio
Satirical newspaper The Onion published 21 identical headlines on mass shootings to make a point about gun control, following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this happens regularly" the headline reads on all 21 stories.

While the headline remains the same across each story, they're all about a different mass shooting that has occurred in the US.

The copy of each story remains nearly identical besides the number of victims and location with The Onion poking fun at the extremely serious situation by highlighting the lack of attention lawmakers give to gun control.

"Citizens living in the only country where this kind of mass killing routinely occurs reportedly concluded Tuesday that there was no way to prevent the massacre from taking place," the familiar sentence from the Uvalde story reads.

Each time, the publication uses the same 'quotes' attributed to a fake person to express how numb most Americans have become to these deadly shootings. In between the quotes, The Onion adds real statistics about mass shootings in the US to juxtapose the mass-shooting crisis.


Yesterday, a gunman used an AR-15 rifle and handgun to shoot and kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School marking the second-deadliest elementary school shooting and third deadliest school shooting ever.

Upon hearing the news lawmakers and people questioned how something so tragic could happen again . Some have blamed the easy access to guns in certain states in the US, like Texas, for mass shootings while others blame the mental health crisis occurring.

Earlier today, Ben Shapiro said school safety needs to be improved to combat mass shootings.

Either way, the frequency and consistency of mass shootings in the US have made The Onion 's job easier.

