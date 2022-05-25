ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Kent County student prepares for National Spelling Bee

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWIsu_0fq4keVX00

Miles Hubbert is a 10-year-old in the fourth grade at the Kent School in Kent County. He’s smart as a whip and is a great speller.

Fun fact, he rides in style, last summer he got the chance to ride in a classic Oldsmobile 442 once owned by baseball great Bobby Bonilla.

However, the 10-year-old says his real passion is spelling unique words and putting his skills to the test.

Hubbert enjoys spelling words like "nescience," he says he likes to challenge himself and spell words that aren't used daily.

"My mom and dad help me a lot. They have a list of words that I always try to spell," said Hubbert.

Most 10-year-old's after school, enjoy watching TV or surfing the internet, but Hubbert enjoys spelling competitions and the thrill of competition.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County student prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from a national spelling bee

However, the fourth grader says a lot goes through his young mind when he’s competing.

"I oftentimes think to myself am I gonna get this right? Am I gonna get this wrong? Is the other person gonna get this right or will they get thing wrong? But once I get it right, I think to myself, at least I'm not gonna get out in this round," said Hubbert.

The fourth grader has a few strategies help get him through the competition.

"I don't wear my glasses so I can't really see the size of the crowd, and I don't think about the crowd. I just spell the word and think out the world before I spell it," Hubbert said.

The Kent County student along with 233 others will gear up to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 31, 2022 - June 2, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor, and the fourth grader says he’s just happy to be a part of it.

READ MORE: Centerville Elementary School student prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from a spelling bee

"I’m not expecting to make it past the first round, but I might and that would be good enough for me. I always just try and see what happens,"said Hubbert.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Episcopal Diocese of Maryland awards $175,000 in first round of reparations program

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland has awarded a total of $175,000 across six community organizations through the first round of its $1 million reparations program. The diocese said the six organizations selected share its values of restoring Black communities and “helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland and in the United States.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
northeastmd.org

FREE Concert in North East Town Park – June 26, 2022

Please join us on our Patriotic Summer Tour at the North East Community Park. The Concert will begin at 4:00 PM. Lawn seating – Please bring your own chairs and blankets. For any weather-related cancellations, please check our Facebook/Instagram accounts@ANGBandOfThe Northeast.
NORTH EAST, MD
fox5dc.com

State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bonilla
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co announces time changes for five elementary schools, effective this August

Starting this August with the launch of the 2022-2023 school year, the start and end times for five elementary schools will change to an earlier or later schedule. The affected schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, T.C. Martin, and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.   The changes will accommodate transportation […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Grade#Spelling#The Kent School#Oldsmobile
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
95.5 KLAQ

Dear Teachers, It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way And I’m So Sorry It Is

So, this whole week I’ve been going through mixed emotions of anger, sadness, fear and every other imaginable feeling and I know that I am not alone. Today I had a career day at a local middle school and I’ll be honest, I was nervous. I am a person that deals with extreme anxiety on a regular basis so after the tragic shooting at Uvalde Elementary school and then the lockdown at Bel Air High School I was on another level of anxiety today.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy