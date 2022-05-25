ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
74-year-old man dead after a bicycle accident in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

A 74-year-old man lost his life after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Fresno. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle accident took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Herndon Avenue and Blackstone Avenue [...]

CBS Sacramento

2 Found Dead In Car In Fresno

FRESNO (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, two people were found deceased in a vehicle, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. These two people were found around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured. The car was parked on Van Ness between Bullard and Barstow. When deputies arrived they discovered that both people were deceased. At the moment, there are no outstanding suspects in the case, however, the investigation is underway.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two found dead in car in northwest Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area of Van Ness, between Bullard and Barstow, around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. They say when their deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured. Upon closer look, deputies say they determined the pair were actually deceased.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bicycle Rider Killed in Collision With SUV on Blackstone Is Identified

The 73-year-old bicycle rider killed early Tuesday morning after getting struck by an SUV was Frank Romero, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon. Officers arriving at the scene around 5:30 a.m. found the Fresno resident with serious injuries. He died a short time later at a hospital.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Lemoore man killed in Hanford area crash

HANFORD, Calif. — A 19-year-old Lemoore man died Thursday night after the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said he lost control and crashed his pickup truck in the Hanford area. Officers said they were called to the area of Lansing Ave. west of 19th Ave. just before 8:00 p.m. for...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police identify person found dead in Clovis, Clovis Unified officials release statement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday. Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death. “Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected […]
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Selma Man Killed in Truck Accident on Elm Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck accident on North Avenue and Elm Avenue in the early morning hours of Monday, May 23, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 3:00 a.m. and involved a big rig and a passenger vehicle. Details on the Fatal Truck Accident on North...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
