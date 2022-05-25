ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montessori Public Charter School placed on brief lockdown after receiving threatening phone call

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Montessori Public Charter School was temporarily placed on lockdown after receiving a threat.

The threat came from a phone call.

After investigating, authorities found the threat to be untrue.

