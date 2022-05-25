Montessori Public Charter School placed on brief lockdown after receiving threatening phone call

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases. Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...

