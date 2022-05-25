ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jason Momoa’s ‘The Last Manhunt’ Redefines Westerns With Indigenous Perspective

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cg71_0fq4kWOb00

Click here to read the full article.

In revisiting the tale of fugitive lovers on the run in California’s High Desert, the makers of “ The Last Manhunt ” sought to correct a story that has remained very much alive for the indigenous Chemehuevi people of the region for more than 100 years.

Produced by Jason Momoa ’s On the Roam and directed by Christian Camargo from a script by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, “The Last Manhunt” opens this year’s inaugural Pioneertown International Film Festival , which takes place May 27-29. The historic movie-set town, home to the popular Pappy & Harriet’s music club, is located near the actual site of the events that transpired in 1909 in and around Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree National Park.

It was there that Willie Boy met and fell in love with Carlota, the daughter of local tribal chief William Mike. After a confrontation that ends in the death of her father, Willie Boy and Carlota flee into the desert, pursued by a posse.

Momoa heard the tale while in the Joshua Tree area, where he also owns a home. In developing the project, Momoa and Sibbet, who co-wrote the story, met with leaders of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians hoping to win their trust and consent. There was some apprehension since prominent tribal members are direct descendants of Carlota’s family, Sibbet notes.

Unlike previous versions, Momoa and Sibbett, both Native Hawaiians, sought to explore the story from an indigenous point of view, to convey it according to the Chemehuevi’s oral account of what happened. “That was one thing we felt very strongly about,” says On the Roam producer Martin Kistler. It was therefore necessary to involve the Native community “to make sure their voices are heard in retelling, or correcting, the history.”

In his 1969 film, “Tell Them Willie Boy is Here,” starring Robert Redford, Robert Blake and Katharine Ross, director Abraham Polonsky largely focused on Redford’s character, the lawman, and his pursuit of a wanted outlaw.

“The Last Manhunt” tells a much broader story.

“This is a living story for the Chemehuevi people,” says Sibbett. “It has a special place for them. So we can honor their oral traditions by just listening to them and really think about how the story can make an impact.”

“Looking at it from a native perspective, you get a much fuller story and just like any good story, it’s complicated. That’s what we found that was interesting.”

Indeed, Sibbett describes it as a “classic tale of love and tragedy” — with “a very similar arc to that of Eurydice and Orpheus.”

The truth of what happened, however, hasn’t been told, Sibbett adds. “The story has been preserved in all the wrong ways. It was preserved in newspapers that were completely slanted; it was preserved in other people’s accounts.” Burdened by the fear-mongering media reports of the time, and the tragic impact the events had on the Twenty-Nine Palms Band, the story has remained permeated with darkness.

“It really felt like a way for us to be able to set the spirits free, give them fresh air, just let Carlota and Willie Boy’s story be remembered in a different way,” says Sibbett.

Momoa, who stars with Camargo in the Apple TV Plus series “See,” originally planned to direct “The Last Manhunt,” with Camargo, who also lives in Joshua Tree, set to play the sheriff. When Momoa’s busy schedule prevented that, he asked Camargo to additionally take over as director. “Jason felt very passionate about this project and he and I both have a real affinity for Joshua Tree, this area,” Camargo says.

The film has been “an opportunity to correct the narrative,” Camargo adds. “If you have a chance to correct a narrative, you have to take that chance. You have to try, and especially on such a significant level as this story is to the Native community.”

Camargo says there was “an energy that I felt just being around this story that was very mercurial, very tempestuous, very angry, that it hasn’t been told right, or at least tried to be told right; so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The film features a large Native American cast, including Martin Sensmeier (“The Magnificent Seven”) as Willie Boy; Mainei Kinimaka (“See”) as Carlota; and Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs”) as Carlota’s father. Momoa also appears in the film.

Shooting on location in Joshua Tree was essential for Camargo. The unique landscape is an essential character in the story “because it’s so sculptural and monumental around here — and that becomes a sort of adversary at times, and sometimes a collaborator, as support. So the land for me was very necessary.”

While it has all the trappings of a classic Western, Camargo says it’s not an action pic but rather “a simple Romeo and Juliet story” and a paean to the land and its people.

“This is really an arthouse Western that Jason wanted to make in a lyrical, poetic way – a reflection of this narrative and the desert and the home he loves so much, so it’s as much a love story between these two people as it is a love story for Jason and myself about the land itself.”

Those qualities made the film the ideal opener for the Pioneertown festival.

“The mission of the Pioneertown Int’l Film Festival is that we aim to preserve, and to re-engage, the history and the stories of the frontier, whether it be through cinema, art or music,” says festival founder and filmmaker Julian T. Pinder. “We’re not only proud to premiere ‘The Last Manhunt’ on the merits of it being a great film, but we also feel that the re-imagining of the Western genre from an Indigenous perspective is a very profound and powerful step in the right direction.”

Momoa and Sibbett are taking a similar approach on their upcoming Apple series “ Chief of War ,” about the history of Hawaii from the point of view of its Indigenous people.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 7

Related
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Camargo
Person
Martin Sensmeier
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Robert Blake
Person
Katharine Ross
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Jason Momoa
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Manhunt#Westerns#Indigenous People#Chemehuevi#Pappy Harriet#Indians#Native Hawaiians
POPSUGAR

Jason Momoa's Short List of Lovers Over the Years

"Aquaman" star and certified heartthrob Jason Momoa shattered the hearts of fans in January 2022 when he announced his split from longtime-partner-turned-wife Lisa Bonet. The actor was with Bonet for 17 years and hasn't had a long list of lovers in the past, though he is making news for a budding romance with "Baby Driver" and "Ambulance" actress Eiza González.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy