WWE

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently...

comicbook.com

Comments / 4

ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
PWMania

Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks. Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery. Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out on The WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation

AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia about WWE’s current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who recently walked out of RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vacant. Wight discussed how it’s sometimes necessary to make commercial decisions despite one’s passion for the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Joins Currently Signed Talent On Upcoming FOX ‘MasterChef’ Episode

The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Makes Surprise AEW Appearance (And It’s AWESOME)

I remember him. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years that it can be difficult to remember all of them. All kinds of stars come and go with little to no impact, but there are some that stand out for one reason or another. That is the case with a bunch of stars from WWE’s Attitude Era and another one was back this week, albeit for a completely different company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Financial World

Bianca Belair: "I'd like to go back to NXT for..."

In a lengthy interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair admitted that she never thought of becoming a pro-wrestler. Bianca made her official WWE main roster debut in 2020, entering Smackdown with no great expectations. After dominating the royal brawl in 2021, she starred in a starring role on WrestleMania...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Returns To WWE In ‘High-Level Executive Position’

GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – May 27, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We start off with a look back at last week’s Tag Title Unification Match. The WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy welcomes everyone to Smackdown. He says before they get their celebration on, he...
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Given Honorary Uce Status On WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of the Bloodline, has granted by the Usos on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Zayn appear as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show, during which Owens took issue with Zayn’s attempts to become a member of The Bloodline. Owens told Zayn that the Bloodline couldn’t care less about him and Zayn walked out.
WWE

