ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Kevin Smith Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith shared that he's tested positive for COVID-19 this week. On Twitter, the director told his followers that he's been resting at home after finding out about the diagnosis. There's just not a lot he can do besides wait this situation out. As an aside, Smith also woke up to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Grieving Britney Spears Struggling To Come To Terms With Pregnancy Loss, Sam Asghari Is 'Being A Real Trooper': Source

Britney Spears is still mourning the loss of her unborn baby. After waiting years to welcome a child with her fiancé and finally announcing she was with child, the Princess of Pop tragically revealed earlier this month she suffered a miscarriage.Only one day after the tragic announcement, Spears opened up to her 41.2 million Instagram followers about how she was doing. Alongside a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's emotional ballad, "Halo," the songstress wrote: "I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and...
MUSIC
Complex

Master P Mourns the Loss of His Daughter Tytyana: ‘Our Family Is Dealing With an Overwhelming Grief’

Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away. The rapper and entrepreneur shared the tragic news to Instagram. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
City
Uvalde, TX
ComicBook

The Reason WWE Changed Raquel Rodriguez's Finishing Move Possibly Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.
WWE
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Poses With His Many Stunt Actors

Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
George Perez
ComicBook

Alycia Debnam-Carey Leaves Fear the Walking Dead

Sunday's "Amina" episode of Fear the Walking Dead is a milestone: the series' 100th episode is the final appearance of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). After surviving seven seasons and one zombie bite, outlasting brother Nick (Frank Dillane) and mother Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia's fate was revealed in the penultimate episode of Fear's Season 7. Still battling the after-effects of infection, a feverish Alicia braved radioactive fallout to save old friend Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) before evacuating Morgan's (Lennie James) group of survivors by raft. "Amina" ended with Alicia staying behind in the fallout zone, spending whatever time she has left finding and saving survivors searching for the mythical PADRE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Manga Fans Reveal Their Top Manhwa Recommendations

The manga industry is bigger right now than ever before, and it seems poised to grow even larger as the months pass. The digital age has made it easy to binge the hottest series from Japan, and manga's successors are taking notice. From webtoons to manhwas, the digital comic game is massive, and manga fandom is going viral after a thread spilled its must-read recommendations to the world.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Young Bucks Impersonate The Hardy's and Bring WWE Legend to AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and then it was time for The Young Bucks, and they certainly made their entrance a memorable one. The Young Bucks came out to the ring for their match against Taylor Rust and John Crews, but they weren't clad in their usual gear. Instead, they were dressed as Matt and Jeff Hardy, and they went all-in with their get-ups and entrance, mimicking The Hardys brilliantly. They went above and beyond though by entering with The New Brood's Gangrel, and when they eventually got in the ring they kept the schtick going.
WWE
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: Amina, Explained

"There are certain things you always remember about your kids." Those are the words Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) said of her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), back in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. In a video interview recorded by Althea (Maggie Grace), Madison told the story about Amina, a life saved by the Clark children before the zombie apocalypse. The tape played a crucial part in the Season 4 midseason finale of Fear, titled "No One's Gone," which revealed Madison's fate: she sacrificed herself saving her family and friends from a burning baseball stadium overrun by walkers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robb Elementary School
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reveals Why the Jedi Returns to Fight the Inquisitors

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were released on Disney+ this past Friday, officially bringing Prequel Trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back into the Star Wars fold. Fans knew going into the series that it was set a decade after Episode III, which means that Obi-Wan is supposed to be living a life in exile on Tatooine, watching over young Luke Skywalker. The trailers, however, featured a major showdown with the Inquisitors, leaving viewers wondering what drove the Jedi out of his supposedly strict exile.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Celebrates Final Act With Chilling Villains Promo

My Hero Academia is tearing its way through the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and a chilling new promo is helping to hype up all of the troubling villains introduced over the series so far! As the long running manga series gets closer and closer to its end with each new chapter, fans have seen how the final battles between the heroes and villains are coming into fruition. As fans had seen in the chapters leading into the final battle, the heroes have spent quite a lot of time to get ready. But it's very much the same for the villains' side of things as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Futurama: John DiMaggio Reveals Hulu Originally Planned to Use Guest Stars for Bender

Hulu is actively working on the return of Futurama with virtually all of its original voice cast; that includes John DiMaggio, the beloved voice behind Futurama's Bender who previously held out of the reboot due to a push to get a bigger payday for the reboot. Soon enough after, the actor eventually boarded the project. Now, DiMaggio himself has revealed what the streamer was planning to do if he didn't return. According to the actor, the streamer planned to feature an ensemble of guest actors in the role, with Bender's voice changing episode after episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases More Star Wars Cameos

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes "Part I" and "Part II." Obi-Wan will say "hello there" to more familiar faces​ in the episodes ahead, teases series director Deborah Chow. In the Star Wars series streaming now on Disney+, exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is on a mission to protect the separated Skywalker twins​: a 10-year-old Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). Reprising their roles from the Star Wars prequel trilogy are their respective parents — Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Luke's uncle, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) — and for good measure, "Part I" teased future Force guidance​ from late Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Marvel Series One of His "Most Creatively Fulfilling" Adventures

It's no secret Moon Knight pushed the boundaries arguably more than any other Marvel project before it. Not only does the series include some of the darkest material in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also includes some of the franchise's wildest concepts. Suffice to say, Oscar Isaac thinks the massive sandbox the show allowed him to play in is one of the most fulfilling projects of his career.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Series Was Originally Set in New York

The entirety of Moon Knight takes place abroad, in locales like London and Cairo. As it turns out, however, there were some iterations of the show's scripts that featured the eponymous vigilante in the Big Apple. That's straight from the mouth of Marc Spector himself, Oscar Isaac. During Marvel Studios' Assembled episode showing the behind-the-scenes development of the series, Isaac said the earliest scripts involved storylines in New York City before things were switched to London and beyond.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Introduces New Character With Surprising Twist

Spy x Family is sitting atop the anime industry right now as the show to beat for 2022. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the Forger Family given how precious Anya and her adoptive parents have proven themselves to be. But for those caught up with the show, well – you know a newly outed secret identity could mess things up for the brood very soon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy