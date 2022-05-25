ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine Defenders Fire Flurry of Rockets at Russian Targets

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian troops fired a flurry of rockets at Russian targets from a mobile launcher, military leaders say.

Operational Command West (OC West), a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said the attack was carried out by members of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Daniel.

The King Daniel unit, a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, successfully destroyed their targets in the easternmost Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast, according to OC West.

The Ukrainian military said on May 24: "Rocket artillerymen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel destroyed the enemy in the region of Luhansk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTKhh_0fq4k2FI00

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin has been calling a "special military operation" to "protect Donbass."

May 25 marks the 91st day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported earlier Wednesday that Russia had lost about 29,350 troops between February 24 and May 24.

The AFU General Staff added that Russia had also lost 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armored fighting vehicles, 606 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 205 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 2,213 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment and 112 cruise missiles over the same period.

Russian forces are currently trying to encircle the eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne, according to the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

If the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk falls under Russian control, Russia and the so-called Luhansk People's Republic will control almost all of Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile has said Russian troops are trying to destroy "everything living" in the embattled Donbas region, but he reiterated that his country remains willing to exchange prisoners with Russia.

Zelensky also said that said Ukraine is determined to reclaim control over the southern cities of Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Mariupol, currently occupied by Russian forces.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, calling him a "madman" who started a "stupid war" in Ukraine.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 4

Related
The Week

Ukraine says it destroyed Russia's Izyum command center, killing 200 but just missing Russia's top general

Ukrainian officials said an attack on a key Russian command center in the eastern city of Izyum on Saturday evening killed about 200 Russian troops, including Maj. Gen. Andrei Simonov, but just missed hitting the chief of the general staff of the Russian military, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who had just concluded a secret visit to the army and airborne command center. Earlier, unconfirmed reports suggested Gerasimov was wounded in the strike.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk Oblast#Rocket#Russian#Ukrainian#Mechanized Brigade#King Daniel#Oc West#Kremlin#Afu Rrb#Afu General Staff
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
968K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy