Ukraine Defenders Fire Flurry of Rockets at Russian Targets

Ukrainian troops fired a flurry of rockets at Russian targets from a mobile launcher, military leaders say.

Operational Command West (OC West), a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said the attack was carried out by members of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Daniel.

The King Daniel unit, a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, successfully destroyed their targets in the easternmost Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast, according to OC West.

The Ukrainian military said on May 24: "Rocket artillerymen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel destroyed the enemy in the region of Luhansk."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin has been calling a "special military operation" to "protect Donbass."

May 25 marks the 91st day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported earlier Wednesday that Russia had lost about 29,350 troops between February 24 and May 24.

The AFU General Staff added that Russia had also lost 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armored fighting vehicles, 606 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 205 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 2,213 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment and 112 cruise missiles over the same period.

Russian forces are currently trying to encircle the eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne, according to the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

If the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk falls under Russian control, Russia and the so-called Luhansk People's Republic will control almost all of Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile has said Russian troops are trying to destroy "everything living" in the embattled Donbas region, but he reiterated that his country remains willing to exchange prisoners with Russia.

Zelensky also said that said Ukraine is determined to reclaim control over the southern cities of Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Mariupol, currently occupied by Russian forces.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, calling him a "madman" who started a "stupid war" in Ukraine.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .