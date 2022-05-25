Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - If you loved the classic Kennywood ride The Kangaroo, good news, you won't have to wait long at all to ride it once again. The park announced today that The Kangaroo will officially open once again...tomorrow! "Kangaroo is a one-of-a-kind ride perfect for a one-of-a-kind park like Kennywood," said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "Our multi-season celebration of 125 years of fun centers around Kangaroo and the many other unique pieces that have made Kennywood Pittsburgh's playground for 12-plus decades."The classic ride will be open on Sunday, May 29 for the season after undergoing an extensive modernization effort. It now has rainbow-colored cars and a massive backdrop that includes "jumping" kangaroo lights.Season pass holders will be able to get first rides from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then the ride opens to the public.

