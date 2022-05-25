ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

By CP Staff
Cover picture for the articleWhile everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh spray parks open for the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh spray parks are now open for the season.Kids do not need swimming skills to enjoy the spray park. The parks are open to kids as young as toddlers.There are several locations throughout Pittsburgh.The parks will be open from ten in the morning through eight in the evening throughout the summer months.
WYFF4.com

'There is nobody in here': Man walks into empty Burger King

GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh-area resident shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. "Showed up to this Burger King on Noblestown...
wtae.com

Customer walks into empty Burger King

GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. (Click the video player above...
CBS Pittsburgh

South Shore Riverwalk and Chalk Festival happening this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's sidewalks will soon be a lot more colorful! The South Side Works will be hosting the South Shore Riverwalk and Chalk Festival today. Twenty-one artists from 13 states are here in Pittsburgh to showcase their amazing work and it isn't just about the art. "We have over a dozen food trucks...so it's for the whole family," said Channing Powell of Made in Pittsburgh. "Everbody can enjoy it - kids, there will be face-painting and airbrush tattoos. We have Strange Roots and Trace Brewing serving up some drinks, as well. Great event to kick off the summer." The festival runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Proceeds from all food and drink sales benefit Riverlife.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TribLive Taste Test: Cookies from Crumbl

Dessert for the Memorial Day barbecue is a must. And while we’d never say anything is better than our grandmother’s chocolate chip cookies, this year we’re going to see if the Crumbl cookie chain can give Granny a run for her money. We snagged a four-pack from...
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood announces opening date for the return of the Kangaroo

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - If you loved the classic Kennywood ride The Kangaroo, good news, you won't have to wait long at all to ride it once again. The park announced today that The Kangaroo will officially open once again...tomorrow! "Kangaroo is a one-of-a-kind ride perfect for a one-of-a-kind park like Kennywood," said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "Our multi-season celebration of 125 years of fun centers around Kangaroo and the many other unique pieces that have made Kennywood Pittsburgh's playground for 12-plus decades."The classic ride will be open on Sunday, May 29 for the season after undergoing an extensive modernization effort. It now has rainbow-colored cars and a massive backdrop that includes "jumping" kangaroo lights.Season pass holders will be able to get first rides from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then the ride opens to the public.
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fawn stops by for quick tour of North Huntingdon counter-top supplier

There are plenty of job openings in the local economy right now, but Vangura Surfacing Products in North Huntingdon doesn’t really have many positions open for an applicant without opposable thumbs. So when a fawn wandered through an open bay door Friday morning, shop supervisor Russell Shirley knew it...
pghcitypaper.com

Beers of the Burgh returns, and it's bigger than ever

This summer marks the return of many events that Pittsburghers have grown to know and love. And for beer lovers, one of those is Beers of the Burgh, and it’s making its full-throated return this year. For the first time, the city's premier beer fest will happen over two...
CBS Pittsburgh

Stage AE hosting 'Masters of the Mic' featuring legends of hip-hop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several hip-hop legends will be performing in Pittsburgh today. The Citizen Science Lab will host the "Masters of the Mic" fundraiser at Stage AE. Artists performing include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim among others. The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit that offers education STEM programs to underserved youth. "This fundraiser will help support quality, hands-on STEM programs designed to directly impact communities of color," said Dr. Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "Not only will the event celebrate science, but it will celebrate the roots of Hip-Hop along with some of the genre's pioneers."To become a sponsor or buy tickets, you can check out more on the Citizen Science Lab at this link!
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Pirates and 1Hood Media sponsor Juneteenth call for artists

Sports, activism, and art will combine to create an initiative supporting Black artists in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Pirates, 1Hood Media, Mikael Owunna Studios, and The Redd Studio collaborated to create Art as Liberation: Celebrating Black Art in Pittsburgh, an outdoor celebration in honor of Juneteenth. The event is currently seeking 20 Black visual artists whose art will be on display as a part of the celebration.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people shot overnight in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two people were shot in McKees Rocks overnight. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting on Locust Street in Hays Manor at approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday. Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a female who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 27-30

It’s Memorial Day weekend — a time to remember those who served for our freedom. Here are some ways to spend it. The annual Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday at 36th and Butler Streets in Lawrenceville. It ends at Allegheny Cemetery. There will be a tribute service at the Soldier’s Memorial in the cemetery where more than 15,000 veterans are buried.
WITF

Pittsburgh art commission rejects actor Jane Seymour’s “heart” sculpture

The Pittsburgh Art Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal to place a sculpture by actor Jane Seymour on the Mount Washington Overlook. The proposal for Seymour’s “Open Hearts” sculpture was by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, whose executive director, Gordon Davidson, told commissioners an anonymous donor would pay to fabricate the work.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...

