Lake City, SC

SC teen charged with lynching after elderly person attacked at sports store

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager has been charged after she attacked an elderly person at a sports store in Lake City, according to authorities.

Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar, 17, was arrested Monday for second-degree lynching/assault and battery by mob. She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and has since been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Gomilar and a juvenile were seen on video assaulting the person at the Hibbett Sports store, according to a Lake City official. Information on the victim’s injuries was not announced.

No further information will be released at this time, according to authorities.

