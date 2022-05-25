ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man accused of stealing golf cart from SC church

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Wednesday morning for stealing a golf cart from a church in Boiling Springs.

The sheriff’s office said around 1 a.m. during a separate vehicle chase, deputies noticed a man wearing a mask while driving a red golf cart in a grassy area off of Old Furnace Road.

Deputies later located the man with the cart in front of two homes at Old Kimbrell Road. They identified the man as 23-year-old Joseph Anderson, of Inman.

Anderson was asked why he was out and he stated he was going to see his sick girlfriend and the cart belonged to his father, deputies said.

Deputies searched two bookbags on the cart and found a glass pipe, needles, bolt cutters, a pry bar, a spare battery for a power tool, a hacksaw, marijuana and 1.36 grams of methamphetamine.

According to deputies, Anderson ran away when he was asked to place his hands behind his back during the search, but he was later found and taken into custody.

Deputies had noticed at the scene that the golf cart was freshly painted and looked similar to a blue golf cart that was previously reported stolen from First Baptist of Boiling Springs.

Investigators reviewed pictures of the stolen cart and it matched the vehicle driven by Anderson. The suspect in the pictures was wearing the same shoes and bookbag that Anderson had on.

Deputies also scraped a small amount of paint from the cart and blue paint was found underneath.

Anderson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of criminal tools, possession of methamphetamine, second-offense driving under suspended license, unlawful golf cart operation and possession of stolen vehicle more than $2,000.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

