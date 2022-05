Neymar has recently declared his desire to continue playing at PSG despite recent rumors that the club may look to sell him this summer. With Kylian Mbappe now having major sway in the club’s decision-making, one would imagine Neymar would be trying to get on his teammates’ good side. That didn’t seem to cross his mind when Neymar was asked about the current best player in the world. Rather than give the nod to Mbappe, or even Lionel Messi, Neymar spurned both his teammates when declaring Vinicius Jr. as the world’s biggest talent.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO