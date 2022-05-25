Man run over and killed by farm labor bus in Dos Palos. What police say they learned

A man was killed early Wednesday when he was run over by a farm labor bus in Dos Palos, according to authorities.

At about 3:14 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Almond Street near Highway 33 after the driver of a farm labor bus called police and told them he had run over someone, according to Dos Palos Police Chief Richard McEachin.

McEachin said the Dos Palos man was driving out the driveway of a home when he felt a bump and then saw that he had hit a person. The driver and a relative of the driver were the only people on the bus at the time.

Officers found the bus partially in the roadway with the victim lying on the ground behind the vehicle. Emergency medical services personnel responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the victim did not have any form of identification on him.

McEachin said it is unknown exactly what the victim was doing but that he appeared to be lying underneath the bus when the driver pulled away. Dos Palos police are awaiting autopsy results from the Merced County Coroner’s Office, according to McEachin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Dos Palos Police Department at 209-392-2176 and ask for Officer Esparza.