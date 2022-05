The first day of school is a momentous day for both parents and children. Your child might be excited for this new journey but as a parent you know that it comes with many challenges. The horrific massacre in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, another school shooting in a long line of school shootings, is an unfortunate example of that. The reality is we have to prepare our children for active shooter drills. Because the one place your child is supposed to feel safe away from home no longer exists.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO