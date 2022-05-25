ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

SMART seeks new federal funds to extend commuter rail to north Sonoma County, east to Solano County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Bay commuter rail officials confirmed they are pursuing new federal infrastructure funds to help speed the delayed northward extension of SMART in Sonoma County as well as an east-west route linking Marin and Solano counties along Highway 37. The funds are available through the Federal Rail Administration (FRA)...

Shaun Du Fosee
4d ago

if your not talking about extending BART to the Northbay, then you are living in a dream world... SMART to Vallejo is a joke....it will do basically nothing for "congestion"...

beniciaindependent.com

Seeno in Benicia – here we go again…

Warning and good advice by architect of Benicia’s General Plan, former mayor Elizabeth Patterson. Many moons ago – before the red moon and blue moon – city leaders began the planning process for developing Sky Valley (1990s). Imagine suburban development like what is happening on Columbus Parkway along Lake Herman Road. More streets, water lines for more water and more traffic with more carbon emissions.
BENICIA, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s Cities & Towns: Fairfax

Fun fact: Jefferson Airplane and the Grateful Dead played a softball game at Contratti Park in Fairfax in the mid-1960s. Named for Lord Charles Snowden Fairfax, who settled in the area in 1855, Fairfax became an incorporated town in 1931. In the 1890s, the former Fairfax home became Pastori’s, a hotel and restaurant where Irving Berlin once played on the tree platform in the outdoor dining area.
FAIRFAX, CA
ksro.com

Eight North Bay Hospitals Get “A” Grades

Several North Bay Hospitals have received “A” grades for safety by a national watchdog group. The Cs spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report gave As to 8 North Bay Hospitals in Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Solano counties. In Sonoma County, those hospitals were Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Petaluma Valley Hospital, and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Santa Rosa Memorial, though received a “C” grade. The health care facilities were ranked on over 30 safety factors that include preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire in Bay Point Burns Over 200 Acres

Contra Costa County firefighters battled a vegetation fire in the wetlands of Bay Point, officials said. Officials said the fire has burned approximately 200 acres and is 100% contained, but no structures were threatened.
BAY POINT, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The Fall of the Thunderbird. A Memorial Day story.

EAST BAY, CA — On Memorial Day we pause to remember the stories of those who have given their lives for their country. This is one of those stories. On November 26, 1944, a B17-G bomber nicknamed the Thunderbird was deployed to bomb a synthetic fuel plant at Misburg, Germany. Three Bay Area natives were among the crew.
MILITARY
#Commuter Rail#Rail Service#Commuters#Infrastructure#Fra#Senate
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.
YourCentralValley.com

SF national parks ‘not safe,’ US police union says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The union representing the United States Park Police who patrol San Francisco’s national parks stated “families should avoid unnecessary travel to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Presidio” — just days ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Kenneth Spencer, the chairman of the U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hospital safety rankings for Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino counties in spring 2022

How North Bay hospitals scored Grade “A” Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center Petaluma Valley Hospital Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Adventist Health St. Helena Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Grade “B” Novato Community Hospital Queen of the Valley Medical Center NorthBay Medical Center NorthBay VacaValley Hospital Grade “C” MarinHealth Medical Center Sutter Solano Medical Center Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Source: The Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, hospitalsafetygrade.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
garlandjournal.com

COVID-19 Surge in Marin Fueled By BA.2 Variant￼

Marin County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 variant. Since the first week of April, when BA.2 became the dominant strain in Marin, case rates have tripled. As with prior surges, this has led to outbreaks in schools, long term care facilities and correctional institutions. Virus levels in wastewater confirm COVID-19 activity is increasing across the county.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Active Covid Cases Back Over 4,000 in Sonoma County

Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Sonoma County. Active cases were under a thousand in early April. Now they are back to over 4,100 active cases. However, the silver lining is that only three Covid patients in Sonoma County are currently in the ICU. Two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this month bringing the county total to 492. Meanwhile, booster shots are now being made available to anyone 5 years of age and up.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
beniciaindependent.com

It’s Better in Benicia – but, for whom?

Even amongst the most progressive, when Black people make specific calls to action that will impact systemic oppression, we are met with symbolism over material change. We asked for equity. They gave us a flag for Juneteenth. That’s nice, and it doesn’t address the issues that impact Black people on a daily basis. Ask yourself – why might that be? Symbolic change checks the box, it doesn’t hurt to advance those things, and it perhaps even allows those who perpetuate inequity to feel some measure of comfort, as if they’ve done their good deed. But it’s performative. It’s appeasement. They hope that, if they give us some ceremonial gesture, we’ll feel better, and rest in the glow of their generosity. If they can pacify us, then they don’t have to address any real change. That’s much more difficult and requires a certain level of looking in the mirror that is uncomfortable. In fact, to avoid doing so, some places are simply making discomfort illegal. Understanding that, what then can be done? One direct route to addressing material change is local government. And the thing that moves the needle locally is civic engagement.
BENICIA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay’s smallest newspapers struggling to survive

The March 31 edition of The Weekly Calistogan included a write-up of the All-Napa County high school football team, a preview of the oyster bar coming to the Calistoga Depot, a long poem called “Memories of the Old Kitchen” and a story titled “Snakes of India.”. Those...
CALISTOGA, CA
ksro.com

No Dam for Healdsburg Memorial Beach

For the third straight summer, there won’t be a dam installed at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say water flow in the Russian River is still too low because of the ongoing drought. Building a dam now would run the risk of disrupting a fish habitat and causing other environmental issues. The low water flow could also pose health risks. Officials say the water will likely be warmer and more stagnant, meaning dangerous pathogens and beach closures. Harmful blue-green algae also presents a water quality concern, and parks officials have decided no dam actually means better water quality given the drought situation.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Vineyard Faces Multi-Million Dollar Fine

A vineyard executive is facing a multi-million-dollar fine from the state after allegedly causing environmental damage in a rural area east of Cloverdale. Hugh Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms are facing a fine of up to $3.75-million on suspicion of removing trees and destroying a small wetland. They’re also accused of grading and ripping land near tributaries to Little Sulphur Creek, Big Sulphur Creek and Crocker Creek in the Russian River Watershed. And, the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board accuses Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms of failing to follow a cleanup and abatement order issued in 2019. That order required them to restore the damaged streams and wetlands.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

