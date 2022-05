The Texas Department of Public Safety gave reporters a timeline of the events on May 25th in which 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Steven McCraw, he department's director of public safety said nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and kill the gunman, Salvador Ramos..

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO