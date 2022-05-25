Who is our pet of the week?

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of bikers came together in Sevierville to continue a tradition. There was no shortage of leather or metal in town Sunday for the 22nd Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride. “It’s a perfect day, the sun is out shining,” memorial ride founder and coordinator Ron Giddis said. “Going to be perfect […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Memorial Day weekend Aurora Pool, Spa and Billiard will hold their annual memorial say celebration with free food, drinks, and great specials to get you ready for summer. Stay safe with crucial information from Rural Metro. But an important element of having fun in...
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, TN. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Botanical Gardens in Knoxville will be hosting an exhibit featuring local teen and adult artists for its annual Art in the Garden. This year, the event’s theme is “All the Buzz: A Bee Exhibit.”. Forty teen and adult artists,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wait is almost over. Crumbl Cookies is set to open their first location in Knoxville. Crumbl announced the opening of their first Knoxville store at 6672 Clinton Highway, Suite 104. The grand opening is Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to midnight. Crumbl Cookies is the latest craze and they […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second week in a row, athletes are being put to the ultimate fitness test at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge returns to Knoxville after being hosted at the Thompson-Boling Arena last year. The best of the best will be competing in individual men, individual women, and team competition. Those who advance will go on to compete at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has a new leader for its health department for the first time in nearly 20 years. Doctor Martha Buchanan retired earlier in the year from her post as senior director. She had become a familiar face during the COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways Knox County’s version of Doctor Fauci. Her successor, Kevin Parton, is not a doctor. His training is in accounting. Reporter Elizabeth Keubel met with Parton for a look into his priorities and plans for the department.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride will roll through the mountains of East Tennessee for the 22nd time to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day weekend. WATE 6 On Your Side News spoke with the organizer and a rider ahead of the...
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center announced that they would be temporarily closing Sunday after a Parvovirus outbreak among the dogs in their care. Instead, the shelter planned to work on an appointment-based system. Shelter representatives announced the closure on Facebook, saying out of an abundance...
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several animal hoarding cases in Sevier County left the animal shelter full of dogs and cats that need to find their forever homes. What’s complicated matters even more, the shelter was closed to the public due to a viral outbreak. Thursday, dog and cat kennels...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a successful final day at “Spring Fling” for East Tennessee teams. Farragut softball and baseball both won the state title. Alcoa softball brought home its first state championship in softball in program history. Farragut baseball continues to be one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Ads […]
