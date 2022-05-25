ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Who is our pet of the week?

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a furry new addition to your home?. Turn...

www.wate.com

WATE

Thousands of bikers unite in Sevierville for memorial ride

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of bikers came together in Sevierville to continue a tradition. There was no shortage of leather or metal in town Sunday for the 22nd Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride. “It’s a perfect day, the sun is out shining,” memorial ride founder and coordinator Ron Giddis said. “Going to be perfect […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Aurora Pool, Spa and Billiard holds Memorial Day celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Memorial Day weekend Aurora Pool, Spa and Billiard will hold their annual memorial say celebration with free food, drinks, and great specials to get you ready for summer. Stay safe with crucial information from Rural Metro. But an important element of having fun in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

These animals would love to find a forever home this weekend

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, TN. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Forever Home#Furry#Living East Tennessee
WBIR

First Backyard BBQ of the season

Our first Backyard BBQ took us to North Knoxville to celebrate Joe Hitch's retirement. Visit our contest page to sign up for your own backyard BBQ. May 27, 2022-4pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bee exhibit of art opening at UT Gardens Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Botanical Gardens in Knoxville will be hosting an exhibit featuring local teen and adult artists for its annual Art in the Garden. This year, the event’s theme is “All the Buzz: A Bee Exhibit.”. Forty teen and adult artists,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First Crumbl Cookies store in Knoxville set for grand opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wait is almost over. Crumbl Cookies is set to open their first location in Knoxville. Crumbl announced the opening of their first Knoxville store at 6672 Clinton Highway, Suite 104. The grand opening is Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to midnight. Crumbl Cookies is the latest craze and they […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

CrossFit semifinals kick off at Knoxville Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second week in a row, athletes are being put to the ultimate fitness test at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge returns to Knoxville after being hosted at the Thompson-Boling Arena last year. The best of the best will be competing in individual men, individual women, and team competition. Those who advance will go on to compete at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

New leader for Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has a new leader for its health department for the first time in nearly 20 years. Doctor Martha Buchanan retired earlier in the year from her post as senior director. She had become a familiar face during the COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways Knox County’s version of Doctor Fauci. Her successor, Kevin Parton, is not a doctor. His training is in accounting. Reporter Elizabeth Keubel met with Parton for a look into his priorities and plans for the department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Parvovirus outbreak temporarily closes Sevier Co. Animal Care Center

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center announced that they would be temporarily closing Sunday after a Parvovirus outbreak among the dogs in their care. Instead, the shelter planned to work on an appointment-based system. Shelter representatives announced the closure on Facebook, saying out of an abundance...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Animal hoarding cases leave Sevier Animal shelter full

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several animal hoarding cases in Sevier County left the animal shelter full of dogs and cats that need to find their forever homes. What’s complicated matters even more, the shelter was closed to the public due to a viral outbreak. Thursday, dog and cat kennels...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Three area teams bring home gold on the final day of Spring Fling

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a successful final day at “Spring Fling” for East Tennessee teams. Farragut softball and baseball both won the state title. Alcoa softball brought home its first state championship in softball in program history. Farragut baseball continues to be one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Ads […]
FARRAGUT, TN

