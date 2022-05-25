ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Pensacola gym deadly shooting arrested

By Daniel Smithson
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The man accused of shooting Pensacola State College associate professor as she worked out Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Pensacola Police say 39-year-old Kennon Farrow, accused of killing 48-year-old Carla Williams at Pensacola Fitness, was arrested without incident near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

Pensacola Police say Farrow walked into the gym on 9th Avenue and fatally shot Williams. Police said Tuesday she was shot multiple times while inside the gym.

Williams wasn’t alone, police said.

“There were several people inside the gym working out,” said Mike Wood, public information officer with the Pensacola Police Department. “We’re very very fortunate with the amount of shots that were fired that nobody else was hurt.”

Williams was employed by Pensacola State College for more than two decades. She worked in athletics and mathematics, PSC President Ed Meadows wrote in an email to employees.

“We are very saddened to hear of the death of our PSC family member and colleague, Carla Williams,” the email says. “Carla was a beloved PSC employee for over 24 years working in Athletics, Collegiate High, and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department, where she had a positive impact on the lives of many PSC students and employees.”

Meadows said the college administration understands “this loss will be difficult,” so the college is providing mental health counselors to anyone who needs someone to talk to.

Owners of the Pensacola Fitness gym, which erupted in gunfire before the sun came up Tuesday, weighed in on Williams’ death.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded today. We lost a beloved member tragically by a domestic dispute that turned violent,” a Pensacola Fitness Facebook post says. “We are shocked and saddened beyond words. We are so thankful for the prompt actions and support of the Pensacola Police department. In addition, the outpouring of love and support for the Pensacola Fitness family at large has been humbling.”

Farrow was arrested at about 9:15 p.m. after a traffic stop was made by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol. There were no injuries during the traffic stop, police said Tuesday evening.

Farrow is charged with first-degree murder. Court records show he has a history of domestic violence-related arrests. He’s due in court Wednesday morning regarding prior domestic violence, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

WKRG News 5

