Mavericks Draw NDSU to Open Summit League Baseball Tournament on Thursday after being postponed to rain on Wednesday

Wayne State’s Dylan Kneifl finished 12th place Friday afternoon in the men’s high jump at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University. With the 12th place finish, Kneifl collects Second Team All-American honors. Kneifl, a sophomore...
An ethanol plant in Eastern Nebraska has agreed to transport its carbon dioxide to a future sequestration plant in Wyoming. “Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications with Tallgrass, says the system will be able to capture 10 million tons of CO2 annually, with ADM utilizing a portion of the available capacity to help decarbonize the plant in Columbus.” “There’s going to be a great need for carbon capture and sequestration investments. There are a number of critical businesses and industries like power plants and biorefineries that are going to need those tools.”
Comments / 0